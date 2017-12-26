Els set to play 2018 Masters

London, December 26: Four-time major champion Ernie Els is set to compete at the Masters for a 24th time.

The South African, 48, was believed to have played at Augusta for the last time in 2017, as his five-year exemption from his 2012 Open Championship victory expired.

However, amid reports he was receiving an exemption into the 2018 Masters, Els tweeted his thanks to the tournament.

"Thank you for a Great Xmas present! @TheMasters Can't wait!" he wrote.

Els has struggled in the past three years, with just one top-10 finish since the start of 2015.

Winner of the U.S. Open in 1994 and 1997 and The Open in 2002 and 2012, Els has come close to claiming the Masters previously.

Beginning in 2000, he finished in the top six for five straight years, including being runner-up twice.