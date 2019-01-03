English

McIlroy eyes fast start on PGA Tour

By Opta
Rory McIlroy eyes fast start in 2019
Rory McIlroy eyes fast start in 2019

Kapalau, January 3: Rory McIlroy wants to get off to a fast start in this year's PGA Tour, explaining his decision to begin 2019 at the Tournament of Champions.

McIlroy, 29, usually starts the year on the European Tour, but has opted for a greater focus on the United States this campaign.

The Northern Irish, four-time major champion said he wanted to take the chance to make a better start to the year, beginning in Hawaii.

"I wanted to get off to a good start, an early start," McIlroy told a news conference on Wednesday (January 2).

"I feel like every time I show up to the start of the year on the PGA Tour other guys have played nearly 10 events and I'm sort of playing my first or my second one.

"So I wanted to try and start a little bit early, get a few more starts under my belt before the big bulk of the season kicks in.

"It's going to be nice to get a faster start and hopefully be up in the FedEx Cup from the beginning."

McIlroy claimed one win in 2018, securing the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

IND 62/1 (20.2 vs AUS
    pga tour golf rory mcilroy
    Thursday, January 3, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
