Fowler leads Phoenix Open following 65

Fowler carded a six-under-par 65 for a one-stroke lead over fellow American Thomas following the second round in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday.

During day two, Fowler and Thomas were again tied for the lead except this time the former made an eight-foot putt for birdie to sit atop the leaderboard at 13 under through 36 holes.

Fowler birdied his last four holes at TPC Scottsdale to be the man to beat heading into the weekend.

"It was obviously a good finish," Fowler said after his round. "I felt like I got a couple good breaks. ... And just did a good job of staying disciplined, making good shots, good swings and made some good putts as well coming in."

Thomas had a 31-foot birdie putt to make on 18 but came up just inches short to fall into second place.

The 25-year-old posted a five-under 66, which included six birdies and one bogey.

"It was a very solid day. I played really, really well again from tee to green," Thomas said. "To only have one bogey through 36 holes is good, especially when it very easily could have gone in for a par."

South African Branden Grace and American Trey Mullinax are two shots off the pace and tied for third place after shooting 64s, while Matt Kuchar and Cameron Smith round out the top five at 10 under.

Grace celebrated his third career hole-in-one and first on the PGA Tour when he aced the 193-yard, par-three seventh hole.

Defending champion Gary Woodland is in a six-way tie for 11th place at seven under, joined by the likes of Harold Varner III and Jon Rahm.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson (75), Steve Stricker (71) and Tony Finau (72) were among the notable names to miss the cut after finishing below one under.