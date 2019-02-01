English

Fowler, Thomas in three-way tie for lead at Phoenix Open

By
Justin Thomas, left, and Rickie Fowler
Among a group of three tied for the Phoenix Open lead are Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

Arizona, February 1: Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler carded seven-under 64s in the first round to be in a three-way tie for the lead at the Phoenix Open.

Playing together, the two Americans traded blows all day and finished in a tie for the lead alongside Harold Varner III.

Fowler started his day on fire as he was three under through four holes with an eagle at his fourth, which was the 13th.

Not to be outdone, Thomas birdied five of six holes on his back nine – from the first to the sixth.

Martin Laird and J.T. Poston are tied for fourth at six under.

Bubba Watson is two shots back of the leaders at five under while Webb Simpson and Jon Rahm are at four under.

Phil Mickelson and defending champion Gary Woodland are tied at three under after opening-round 68s.

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 7:50 [IST]
