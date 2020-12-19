English
Golovkin 'open for anybody' as Hearn talks up megafight after historic display

By Sacha Pisani
Golovkin
IBF and IBO champion Gennady Golovkin discussed his future plans after making light work of Kamil Szeremeta.

London, December 19: Gennady Golovkin said he is open to fighting anyone after making history in his dominant victory over Kamil Szeremeta.

Golovkin set the record for most title defences by a middleweight in boxing history – 21 – following his seventh-round TKO against mandatory challenger Szeremeta.

It was Golovkin's first fight since October last year, but the Kazakh star (41-1-1) was in control from the outset in Hollywood, Florida on Friday.

Golovkin floored the previously unbeaten Szeremeta four times en route to victory and as fans call for a third fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, the IBF and IBO champion was asked about his future plans.

"I'm open for anybody," Golovkin – who lost to Alvarez in September 2018 – told DAZN, with the latter due to face Callum Smith on Saturday. "Best opponent for me.

"We will wait for tomorrow. I hope tomorrow is a great event. The best will win. I'm open."

Golovkin said: "Trust me, guys. We [will] bring the best fight for next time."

"I feel my jab," he continued. "I feel my power. I feel my timing, my distance. I needed a little bit more time. OK, if I'm finishing [in the] second round, maybe too early. I want to bring more people to TV."

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn added: "He's got plenty more gas in the tank. The most exciting boxer in world boxing, still.

"Devastating power in both hands. We want to see him in the megafights next year."

Story first published: Saturday, December 19, 2020, 10:30 [IST]
