Golovkin 'open for anybody' as Hearn talks up megafight after historic display

London, December 19: Gennady Golovkin said he is open to fighting anyone after making history in his dominant victory over Kamil Szeremeta.
Golovkin set the record for most title defences by a middleweight in boxing history – 21 – following his seventh-round TKO against mandatory challenger Szeremeta.
It was Golovkin's first fight since October last year, but the Kazakh star (41-1-1) was in control from the outset in Hollywood, Florida on Friday.
Golovkin floored the previously unbeaten Szeremeta four times en route to victory and as fans call for a third fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, the IBF and IBO champion was asked about his future plans.
Historic defense pic.twitter.com/bQhhT9aV24— Gennadiy Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) December 19, 2020
"I'm open for anybody," Golovkin – who lost to Alvarez in September 2018 – told DAZN, with the latter due to face Callum Smith on Saturday. "Best opponent for me.
"We will wait for tomorrow. I hope tomorrow is a great event. The best will win. I'm open."
Golovkin said: "Trust me, guys. We [will] bring the best fight for next time."
"I feel my jab," he continued. "I feel my power. I feel my timing, my distance. I needed a little bit more time. OK, if I'm finishing [in the] second round, maybe too early. I want to bring more people to TV."
GGG's head movementpic.twitter.com/v2qqj6fITI— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 19, 2020
Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn added: "He's got plenty more gas in the tank. The most exciting boxer in world boxing, still.
"Devastating power in both hands. We want to see him in the megafights next year."
