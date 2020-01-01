English
Hayward praises Celtics, 'stop sign' Kanter

By Dejan Kalinic
Gordon Hayward

New York, January 1: Gordon Hayward praised the Boston Celtics for bouncing back against the Charlotte Hornets as he hailed "stop sign" Enes Kanter.

The Celtics rebounded from their loss to the Toronto Raptors by easing past the Hornets 109-92 in the NBA on Tuesday (December 31).

Hayward, who had 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the win, said defensive improvement was key for the Celtics.

"It was a good bounce-back win for us," he told a news conference.

"I think we tightened it up defensively – I think that was the big key we were trying to focus on after some slippage. I think that was the biggest deal for us."

While Hayward, Kemba Walker (22 points) and Jayson Tatum (24) again starred, Kanter delivered off the bench.

Kanter finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high six blocks as the Celtics improved to 23-8.

"I didn't realise it was six blocks. That's pretty big time," Hayward said.

"He's been telling people he's a stop sign. I hope that he's going to continue to be a stop sign for us. We need him on that end."

The Celtics host the struggling Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 7:40 [IST]
