Grillo retains lead at Mayakoba Golf Classic, Thomas surges into contention

Grillo holed five birdies and two bogeys to remain top of the leaderboard by one stroke at the El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen in Mexico on Saturday (December 5).

The Argentinian, whose only win on the PGA Tour came in 2015, was four shots clear at the start of the penultimate round.

Heading into Sunday's final round, Grillo is ahead of American golfer Tom Hoge (65) at 16 under through 54 holes as four-time major champion Brooks Koepka (71) and Rickie Fowler (72) missed the cut after the second round concluded early on Saturday.

birdies on the card today for Viktor Hovland. The 23-year-old is two back going into Sunday and looking for his second TOUR win. pic.twitter.com/Yff20thzge — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 5, 2020

Viktor Hovland is a stroke further back following his eight-under-par 63, having birdied four of his last six holes to post a career-low-tying score.

Former world number one Justin Thomas surged into contention thanks to a flawless nine-under-par 63 to be four shots behind Grillo.

Thomas had nine birdies without a bogey as the American star and 2017 US PGA Championship winner ended the day 12 under, alongside Patrick Rodgers (65).

Making his second Mayakoba start, Thomas birdied five of his last seven holes to close the round one stroke shy of Roland Thatcher's 2008 tournament record.