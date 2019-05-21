English

Gymnastics: SAI clear open trials for Asian Championships on June 7

By Pti

New Delhi, May 21: Top gymnasts, including Dipa Karmakar and Rakesh Patra, breathed a sigh of relief after the Sports Authority of India cleared Gymnastic Federation of India's proposal to have an open trial for the Asian Championships on June 7 at the IG stadium.

Over 12 senior gymnasts had written to SAI, Sports Ministry and GFI, expressing concerns regarding the trials, which were announced on May 17, with just a two-day notice for the Mongolia event to be held from June 19 to 22.

GFI had said that the selection trials were not open but limited to just 8-10 gymnasts, who were selected for the National Coaching Camp during the trials conducted by SAI on April 12 and 13. However, SAI decided to postpone the trials after a meeting with the GFI officials.

"There will be an open selection trials for seniors on 7th June 2019 at IG Stadium, New Delhi for selecting the team for the Senior Asian Championships," GFI vice president, Riyaz Bhati told PTI.

"This will come in as a big relief for all the gymnasts as these trials will be open for all and with a sufficient notice enabling all to prepare well and give their best performance."

Earlier, GFI had submitted a proposal to SAI on April 24 for the selection trials and team selection ahead of May 17, which is the deadline for sending names of athletes to the tournament organisers. However, according to the GFI, they didn't get any response.

The federation then shot another letter to SAI, suggesting that it be allowed to "nominate up to four gymnasts each in men's and women's artistic gymnastics for the selection trials over and above the gymnasts who have been selected for the National Camp" and "trials should be postponed to the first week of June 2019 thereby giving a reasonable notice to gymnasts".

 
Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 8:36 [IST]
