Becky Hammon Commits To Las Vegas Aces' Greatness Following Third WNBA Championship Win
Becky Hammon reaffirms her dedication to the Las Vegas Aces after they secured their third WNBA Championship. She praises player development and acknowledges the challenges faced during the season.
By Mykhel Team
Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 14:52 [IST]

Becky Hammon expressed her commitment to the Las Vegas Aces' success after guiding them to their third WNBA Championship in four years. The Aces secured a decisive victory over the Phoenix Mercury, sweeping the series in the league's inaugural best-of-seven Finals. They clinched Game 4 with a 97-86 win on Friday, capturing the championship trophy.

The Aces dominated the first half, scoring 54 points, with A'ja Wilson leading the charge by scoring 31 points despite shooting 7-of-21 from the field. Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray each contributed 18 points, ensuring that Hammon's team never fell behind in this crucial game. "I think the evolving of the game, these players are bigger, stronger, faster and more skilled," Hammon remarked.

Reflecting on past achievements, Hammon acknowledged previous dynasties for setting a foundation and enriching WNBA history. She noted that today's players possess unmatched skills and athleticism. "The skill set and level these guys [now] are at, to me, it's not comparable ... it's a natural evolvement," she stated.

Hammon shared her dedication to both coaching and friendship with her players. "I love being their coach, I love being their friend," she said. Despite occasional disagreements, she remains committed to pushing them towards greatness. This championship felt unique due to unexpected challenges faced by the team.

Nate Tibbets' Ejection

Phoenix Mercury's coach Nate Tibbets was ejected late in Game 4's third quarter after receiving two technical fouls for disputing a call. He became the first coach ever dismissed during a Finals game. Tibbets expressed his frustration over his automatic ejection: "To me, it's just embarrassing," he said.

Tibbets felt remorseful about his ejection during such a critical match. "I feel bad that I was tossed," he admitted. Despite his long experience in basketball, he found it hard to accept what he considered an unjust decision: "I think it's one of the weakest double technicals ever."

The coach emphasized that his intention was not to get ejected: "Most coaches, when they get tossed, you're doing it on purpose.That wasn't my intention at all." He lamented how this affected his team and supporters: "I feel bad for our team, our fans, my family."

This championship marks another milestone for the Las Vegas Aces under Becky Hammon's leadership. Her dedication to her team's development continues to drive their success in the WNBA.