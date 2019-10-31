Harden scores 59 as Rockets win 159-158, Curry breaks hand in Warriors loss

Warriors star Curry breaks hand after fall

Harden posted 59 points to lead the Rockets to a stunning 159-158 victory over the Wizards in NBA action on Wednesday.

MVP in 2017-18, Harden was 18-of-32 shooting while going 17 of 18 from the free-throw line as the Rockets registered a franchise-record score.

Rockets team-mate Russell Westbrook had another triple-double, scoring 17 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Wizards star Bradley Beal had 46 points of his own on 14-of-20 shooting, including seven of 12 from beyond the three-point line.

Curry, meanwhile, suffered a broken left hand in Golden State's 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns midweek.

The Warriors star landed heavily on his wrist in the third quarter and did not return as Golden State lost for the first time in four games.

It is another huge blow for the Warriors, who are already without injured All-Star Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant – who left for the Brooklyn Nets.

As for the Los Angeles Clippers, they lost 110-96 to the Utah Jazz after resting superstar Kawhi Leonard.

Siakam soars as Raptors roar

Pascal Siakam recorded 30 points for defending champions the Toronto Raptors, who topped the Detroit Pistons 125-113. Andre Drummond had 21 points and 22 rebounds in a losing effort.

Tristan Thompson posted 23 points and 10 rebounds in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 117-111 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 13 rebounds as the Orlando Magic were 95-83 winners against the New York Knicks.

Kemba Walker put up 32 points, six rebounds and six assists as the Boston Celtics overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-105.

Wiggins highlights Timberwolves' woes

Andrew Wiggins had decent offensive numbers with 19 points, but the Minnesota Timberwolves were minus-27 with him on the floor in a 117-95 loss to the unbeaten Philadelphia 76ers.

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns & 76ers star Joel Embiid ejected after brawl

Sabonis sizzles

Domantas Sabonis had 29 points and a nifty move to the basket in the Indiana Pacers' 118-108 win over the Nets.

DOMAS CAN'T BE STOPPED TONIGHT (OR EVER, FOR THAT MATTER) pic.twitter.com/Xfud404GW9 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 31, 2019

Wednesday's results

Philadelphia 76ers 117-95 Minnesota Timberwolves

Cleveland Cavaliers 117-111 Chicago Bulls

Orlando Magic 95-83 New York Knicks

Toronto Raptors 125-113 Detroit Pistons

Boston Celtics 116-105 Milwaukee Bucks

Indiana Pacers 118-108 Brooklyn Nets

Portland Trail Blazers 102-99 Oklahoma City Thunder

Houston Rockets 159-158 Washington Wizards

Utah Jazz 110-96 Los Angeles Clippers

Charlotte Hornets 118-111 Sacramento Kings

Phoenix Suns 121-110 Golden State Warriors

Nuggets at Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are still trying to get their first win of the season and they welcome a talented and deep Denver Nuggets team for the late game on Thursday.