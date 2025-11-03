More sports Hartenstein Highlights Team Humility As Oklahoma City Thunder Continue Unbeaten Start Isaiah Hartenstein credits the Oklahoma City Thunder's unbeaten start to their humility and teamwork. With a record of 7-0, the reigning champions focus on daily improvement without egos. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

Isaiah Hartenstein attributes the Oklahoma City Thunder's recent achievements to their daily focus and absence of egos. Following their NBA championship win last season, they have maintained an unbeaten 7-0 record in the 2025-26 season with a decisive 137-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. This makes them the only undefeated team this season after losses by the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls.

The Thunder have joined an elite group, including the Boston Celtics (1963-65) and Houston Rockets (1993-95), as teams that started consecutive seasons with a 7-0 record. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was instrumental in their latest win, scoring 30 points and providing seven assists. His performance ties him with Oscar Robertson for third place in NBA history for consecutive 30-point games, reaching 79.

Hartenstein, who added 14 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists in the game, emphasised that OKC's approach is not about looking too far ahead. He praised head coach Mark Daigneault and general manager Sam Presti for shaping this mindset within the team. "I think that was something Mark established really early," Hartenstein shared with NBA TV.

"Even last year, it was always a 0-0 mentality," he continued. "You got to go through steps; you cannot look too far ahead." This philosophy ensures that players remain focused on each day rather than getting distracted by thoughts of championships or playoffs.

The absence of egos is another factor contributing to their success. Hartenstein noted that Presti recruits players who prioritise teamwork over individual accolades. "If you look up and down our roster, there's no egos involved," he said. This unity ensures consistent performance regardless of player availability.

Hartenstein highlighted how maintaining focus on winning without ego-driven distractions strengthens their team dynamics. "Having no egos and focusing on winning is our main strength as a team," he stated. This approach allows them to handle challenges effectively throughout the season.

The Thunder's strategy of concentrating on daily progress while fostering a cohesive team environment has been pivotal in their ongoing success. By adhering to these principles, they continue to excel in the league without losing sight of their goals.