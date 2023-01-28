HCL SRFI Indian Tour 2023: Abhay Singh, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu make winning start in Delhi

HCL SRFI is a Professional Squash Association (PSA) which started on January 28. Abhay Singh defeated fellow Indian Guhan Senthilkumar 3-0 in the first match of the day and won the game in 27 minutes.

Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu also won his match 3-0 after prevailing over compatriot Suraj Kumar Chand in 28 minutes. Third seed Sandeep Ramachandran of India defeated fellow countrymen Arihant KS 3-0 and took just 21 minutes to wrap up the match.

While speaking with MyKhel after winning his first game, Abhay - who won the Chennai and Jodhpur legs - said, "I started with a win. Hopefully, I will continue the winning momentum."

Results Day 1: January 28

[1] Abhay Singh (IND) v Guhan Senthilkumar (IND)11-7, 11-2, 11-9 (27m)3-0

[WC] Shaurya Bawa (IND) v [9] Rahul Baitha (IND)2-11, 5-11, 7-11 (27m)0-3

[13] Hoony Lee (KOR) v Rounak Yadav (IND)11-9, 11-6, 11-5 (24m)3-0

Stephen Hearst (NIR) v [8] Yousif Thani (BRN)10-12, 11-6, 7-11, 7-11 (33m)1-3

1[7] Matthew Lai (HKG) v [WC] Paarth Ambani (IND)8-11, 11-8, 11-4, 11-7 (39m)3-1

Kalash Talati (IND) v [15] Seif Ashraf (EGY)1-11, 1-11, 4-11 (11m)0-3

[16] Ravi Dixit (IND) v Ranvijay Singh Sidhu (IND)11-7, 11-4, 11-3 (18m)3-0

1Om Semwal (IND) v [4] Toufik Mekhalfi (FRA)11-9, 11-7, 11-7 (26m)3-0

[3] Sandeep Ramachandran (IND) v Arihant K S (IND)11-5, 11-2, 11-1 (21m)3-0

[WC] Aarav Gill (IND) v [10] Yusuf Elsherif (EGY)7-11, 11-5, 4-11, 6-11 (44m)1-3

[11] Jaideep Singh Sethi (IND) v [WC] Tavneet Singh Mundra (IND)14-12, 4-11, 7-11, 3-11 (33m)1-3

Pardeep Malik (IND) v [6] Tomotaka Endo (JPN)10-12, 9-11, 7-11 (23m)0-3

[5] Ravindu Laksiri (SRI) v Adarsh Banodha (IND)11-4, 11-4, 11-4 (22m)3-0

Suraj Kumar Chand (IND) v [12] Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (IND)5-11, 5-11, 3-11 (28m)0-3

[14] Mohamed Gohar (EGY) v Jaejin Yoo (KOR)11-9, 11-8, 11-7 (26m)3-0

[WC] Aryan Pratap Singh (IND) v [2] Yassin Elshafei (EGY)5-11, 3-11, 6-11 (21m)0-3

Kaashvi Mangal (IND) v Sanika Choudhari (IND)11-6, 11-1, 11-5 (16m)3-0

Bijali Darvada (IND) v Dong ju Song (KOR)2-11, 1-11, 4-11 (13m)0-3

Nirupama Dubey (IND) v Janet Vidhi (IND)9-11, 5-11, 8-11 (20m)0-3

Mahak Talati (IND) v Khushi Puranik (IND)1-11, 0-11, 2-11 (11m)0-3

[WC] Yuvna Gupta (IND) v Tharushi Kavindya (SRI)11-1, 11-1, 11-2 (11m)3-0

Mingyeong Heo (KOR) v Sanvi Battar (IND)11-4, 11-8, 11-5 (17m)3-0

Navya Sundararajan (IND) v Amira Elrefaey (EGY)5-11, 2-11, 8-11 (19m)0-3

Rathika Suthanthira Seelan (IND) v Aradhya Porwal (IND)11-7, 11-3, 11-8 (19m)3-0

