Hero Women's Indian Open 2025 Returns With Enhanced Prize Purse Of USD 500,000 And Strong Indian Contingent

-MyKhel Team

The Hero Women’s Indian Open 2025 is set to return with a larger prize pool, now totalling $500,000. This increase aims to attract top international talent and inspire more women to take up golf. The tournament will be held at the DLF Golf and Country Club from October 9-12, 2025, marking its 15th hosting at this prestigious venue.

Since its inception in 2007, the Hero Women’s Indian Open has been pivotal in showcasing Indian women golfers on the global stage. Aditi Ashok remains the only Indian winner of the tournament, having claimed victory in 2016. However, players like Amandeep Drall and Diksha Dagar have made strong bids for the title in recent years.

This year’s tournament sees a significant increase in its prize purse by 25%, rising from $400,000 to $500,000. The winner will take home $75,000. The event is part of the Ladies European Tour calendar and is South Asia's largest women's golf tournament.

Diksha Dagar will lead the Indian contingent at the event. She has been a consistent performer in recent editions and is one of India’s top women golfers. Her participation highlights the growing strength of Indian women in international golf.

Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President of Hero MotoCorp, expressed their commitment to promoting women's sports through this tournament. "The Hero Women’s Indian Open reflects our strong commitment to encourage sport and promoting women’s participation," he stated.

Kavita Singh, President of the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI), shared her excitement about hosting the event again at DLF Golf & Country Club. She acknowledged the support from sponsors like Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Dr Pawan Munjal, and DLF Ltd., which has helped elevate the event's status over time.

International Participation and Anticipation

The tournament will feature a strong international field with entries from notable players such as defending champion Liz Young from England and current Order of Merit leader Mimi Rhodes. Past winners like Chiara Tamburlini from Switzerland and Trichat Cheenglab from Thailand are also expected to compete.

Alexandra Armas, CEO of LET, highlighted the importance of this event on their schedule: "The Hero Women’s Indian Open has become a constant on the LET schedule." She praised its role in inspiring female golfers across India through their partnership with WGAI.

Venue and Additional Activities

The DLF Golf and Country Club is renowned as a top-quality course in India and South Asia. It has hosted almost every edition since 2007 except when renovations were underway by Gary Player. Practice rounds are scheduled for October 7-8 before competition begins on October 9.

The event will also include various clinics and activities for fans alongside free entry to watch some great golfing action unfold over four days at this iconic venue known as "Home of Indian women’s golf."

Hero MotoCorp continues its significant support for professional golf in India through events like HWIO alongside other tournaments such as Hero Dubai Desert Classic or Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge while sponsoring several top Indian players including Diksha Dagar among others.