Hero Women’s Indian Open 2025: Rhodes, Tan, and Kouskova lock horns for LET supremacy at DLF Golf & Country Club

Gurugram, Oct 7: The stage is set for a season-defining week at the Hero Women's Indian Open (HWIO) 2025, the flagship Ladies European Tour (LET) event in India, starting Thursday (October 9).

With the Order of Merit race reaching its climax, the DLF Golf and Country Club promises drama, pressure, and a touch of home pride as the world's top women golfers chase glory and valuable ranking points. An unpredented incessant rain in the region makes the competition even more exciting as a total of 110 woman golfers will have to navigate through challenging conditions at one of the toughest golf courses in the world.

All eyes are on England's Mimi Rhodes, the 23-year-old sensation who has already claimed three titles this season - the Ford Women's NSW Open, the Joburg Ladies Open, and the Dutch Ladies Open - and now stands on the brink of her biggest career milestone: the LET Order of Merit crown.

Rhodes embraces her Indian debut

Playing in India for the first time, Rhodes is treating the week as both a challenge and an adventure. "This is my first time in India, so it's been a nice new adventure and a new culture for me to experience, but everyone's been really kind and the golf course is looking really nice and every hole is different, so it's a nice challenge," said Rhodes at the press conference on Tuesday (October 7).

"Yeah, there's a lot of different holes to play in different ways, so I'm looking forward to that - and just eating some more curry! I like curry, but less spicy," the English golfer laughed.

Rhodes leads the Order of Merit but faces stiff competition from Shannon Tan of Singapore and Sara Kouskova of the Czech Republic, both within striking distance. With just four events left on the calendar, every stroke counts.

Defending champion Liz Young returns with fond memories

England's Liz Young, the 2024 season's champion, is relishing her return to a course that holds special memories. "It's been great to be back here. It's a very good trophy that sits in my lounge, makes me very proud every time I look at it," Young - who has been participating in this competition for a decade - said.

"It's been a challenging year for me but I'm happy to be back here. The course is playing very different to last year, so we're going to have to play some different shots but I'm really excited to get back out there."

Chiara Tamburlini: "Course in great shape, but different"

Swiss golfer Chiara Tamburlini, who has shown strong form through the season, was quick to note the course's evolving nature. "It's obviously really cool to be back here. Interesting to see the course in the shape that it is. It is in really good condition, but just quite different from last year - which, I've got to say, is kind of nice too," Tamburlini observed.

"It was really difficult last year. Not that it's easy this year, but I think good shots are going to be potentially closer to the pin, so that's going to be nice. I'm just very excited."

Indian golfers eye strong home performance

India's challenge will be led by Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik, and Hitaashee Bakshi, all eager to make their mark on home soil. The last time an Indian was crowned Hero Women's Indian Open champion was way back in 2016, when Aditi Ashok lifted the prestigious title. Since then, the wait for an Indian champion continues, with fans having high expectations from the current lot to end the draught.

Diksha Dagar, currently 21st on the Order of Merit, is confident and focused: "This golf course is still in great condition. It has gotten much better than last year and I'm very much excited to play here. I'm just going to play my game."

For Hitaashee Bakshi, the tournament carries special significance. The DLF course is like home - she's played it "365 days a year." "A lot of people are saying that it's been playing different but I think for me it's different altogether because I've played all seasons over here. Nothing's different for me - I'm really comfortable here," said Bakshi who turned pro in 2019.

"It's been actually nice to play on the LET because it took me three years to qualify for LET and in December 2024 I finally qualified for my half card. Dutch Open was my first event and it went pretty well and that kind of set the base for me," she added further.

Meanwhile, Tvesa Malik, another local favourite, is looking to channel her home advantage into a strong result. "I think this week is, like all the other ones have said, quite different from how it's played in the past. I haven't played here since last year's Indian Open, so it is quite different for me," 29-year-old Malik said.

"But I'm looking forward to it. I love coming back to play here. Obviously there are nerves that come with it being a home event, but it's always good nerves. My game feels close, so I'm really hoping that I can put it all together."

High stakes and higher ambitions

With four tournaments left - including next week's Wistron Ladies Open, the Aramco China Championship, and the season finale at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España - the Hero Women's Indian Open is a make-or-break moment.

The top-three finishers on the LET Order of Merit will receive bonuses of €75,000, €50,000, and €25,000, while those in the Top 10 secure entry into the LPGA Q-Series Final Qualifying in December.

For Rhodes, Tan, and Kouskova, the title fight could define their season. For the Indian players, it's a chance to shine in front of home fans and secure full playing rights for 2026.

As the players tee off in slightly different weather conditions in Gurugram, one thing is certain - the Hero Women's Indian Open 2025 will not just crown a winner, but shape the legacy of a season.