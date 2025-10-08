Hero Women’s Indian Open Champions List: From Yani Tseng to Aditi Ashok to Shannon Tan

Which Franchise T20 Leagues can Virat Kohli play Immediately if he retires from IPL?

The Hero Women's Indian Open (HWIO), one of the most prestigious events on the Ladies European Tour (LET) calendar, concluded at the DLF Golf and Country Club, bringing together an elite international field and India's brightest golfing talents.

The 2025 edition featured a field of 110 players, including 29 Indians, competing for a total purse of US$500,000, with US$ 75,000 reserved for the champion. Singapore's rising 21-year-old star Shannon Tan emerged champion on the final day with a score of 7-under 281.

The event, staged at the Gary Player-designed par-72 course, is renowned not only for its competitive field but also for celebrating the history of women's golf in India.

This year's line-up boasted three of the top four players in the LET Order of Merit - England's Mimi Rhodes, Shannon Tan, and Czechia's Sara Kouskova - all of whom have been winners on the 2025 LET season. Tan also climbed at the top of the Order of Merit table with this emphatic win on Sunday (October 12).

Adding to the star-studded field was 2017 champion Camille Chevalier of France, returning to the venue that shaped one of her most memorable victories.

The Champions Through the Years

Since its inception, the Hero Women's Indian Open has seen a remarkable list of champions, many of whom have gone on to achieve global recognition. The event has grown in stature year after year, symbolizing excellence, resilience, and the rise of women's golf in India.



Hero Women's Indian Open - List of Past Champions (2007-2024) Year Champion Country 2007 Yani Tseng Chinese Taipei 2008 Pornanong Phatlum Thailand 2009 Pornanong Phatlum Thailand 2010 Laura Davies England 2011 Caroline Hedwall Sweden 2012 Pornanong Phatlum Thailand 2013 Thidapa Suwannapura Thailand 2014 Gwladys Nocera France 2015 Emily Kristine Pedersen Denmark 2016 Aditi Ashok India 2017 Camille Chevalier France 2018 Becky Morgan Wales 2019 Christine Wolf Austria 2020 Not held 2021 Not held 2022 Olivia Cowan Germany 2023 Aline Krauter Germany 2024 Liz Young England 2025 Shannon Tan Singapore

(Note: The tournament was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

India's Growing Footprint in Global Women's Golf

Among the champions, Aditi Ashok's 2016 victory remains a defining moment in Indian golf, inspiring a new generation of players. Her triumph marked the first time an Indian golfer won the HWIO since its inclusion on the LET, giving a massive boost to the sport's profile in the country.

Since then, India has continued to make steady strides, with homegrown talents regularly featuring on the leaderboard and pushing for top finishes.

The diverse field - represented 31 nationalities - showcases the growing international appeal of the event and reinforces India's standing as a premier destination for women's professional golf.