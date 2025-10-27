Could Have Been Fatal! Shreyas Iyer in ICU After Rib Cage Injury Against Australia

Who can Open the Batting as Pratika Rawal replacement? Mithali Raj names This India player ahead of Semifinal

BAN vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies in India, Pakistan and Other Countries?

More sports Hitaashee Bakshi Finishes T-21st As Former World No. 1 Tseng Yani Claims Victory In Taipei Hitaashee Bakshi finished T-21st at The Wistron Ladies Open after shooting even par in the second round. Former World No. 1 Tseng Yani won the event with a total of 14 under-par. By Mykhel Team Updated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 16:42 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

Hitaashee Bakshi, after an impressive start with a 4-under 68 in the first round of The Wistron Ladies Open, concluded the tournament tied for 21st place. The event, initially planned for four rounds, was shortened to two rounds and 36 holes. Hitaashee's performance included an even-par 72 in the second round.

Playing alongside Yani Tseng, a former World No. 1 and five-time major champion, was a notable experience for Hitaashee. Tseng secured her seventh Ladies European Tour (LET) title at this event, marking an emotional victory on home turf with a score of 14 under-par at Sunrise Golf and Country Club. Her previous win was at the 2014 Taifong Ladies Open.

Yani Tseng's victory in Taipei was significant as it marked her return to form after several years without a win. Her last triumph on the LET circuit was over a decade ago. This win added another accolade to her illustrious career, which includes being the first Hero Women's Indian Open winner in 2007.

Hitaashee's first round saw her complete with one additional birdie, resulting in a score of 68. In contrast, her second round featured one birdie against three bogeys on the front nine but improved with three birdies and just one bogey on the back nine. Her total score over two rounds was 4-under.

The tournament also featured three other Indian golfers. Pranavi Urs finished tied for 67th with a score of 70, Tvesa Malik ended tied for 75th with a score of 71, and Avani Prashanth completed her rounds tied for 98th with a score of 72. The event did not have a cut due to its reduction to two rounds.

The Wistron Ladies Open provided an opportunity for these players to compete against top international talent despite the shortened format. The absence of a cut allowed all participants to play both rounds, offering valuable experience on an international stage.

This tournament highlighted both seasoned champions like Yani Tseng and emerging talents such as Hitaashee Bakshi. It showcased competitive golf in challenging conditions while celebrating Tseng's remarkable comeback victory.