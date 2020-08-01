Horsfield retains Hero Open lead into final round despite erratic display

Horsfield carded an exceptional nine-under 63 on Friday to share the lead with Sebastian Garcia-Rodriguez, but the Englishman charged ahead initially in the penultimate round.

Five birdies on an unblemished front nine had Horsfield looking destined for a commanding advantage, as he found himself in a six-shot lead.

But his form nose-dived after the turn, going four over par for the back nine, a score exacerbated by a double-bogey on the par-five 12th.

Oliver Farr and Mikko Korhonen both shot 67, while a 66 for Rasmus Hojgaard meant he joined that duo at just one stroke back of Horsfield at 13 under.

Chris Paisley and Garcia Rodriguez – who went one over for the round – are a further shot back, but will still fancy their chances on Sunday.

While Garcia Rodriguez endured a disappointing round, he can at least console himself with arguably the shot of the day, as he somehow found the green from behind a tree trunk despite the ball lying awkwardly close to a thick twig in heavy rough.

His compatriot Miguel Angel Jimenez, competing in a record 707th European Team event this week, slipped away further as he also went round in 73, giving him a score of seven-under heading into the final day.