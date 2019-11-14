Rockets' Gordon to miss six weeks after knee surgery

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey provided the medical update on Wednesday (November 13), ahead of Houston's clash with Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Gordon has been averaging 10.9 points and 1.9 rebounds for James Harden's Rockets (7-3) this season.

The 30-year-old Gordon signed a contract extension with the Rockets in the offseason, a deal through to 2023-24 and reportedly worth $75.6million.

A @memorialhermann Medical Update: The Rockets announced today that guard Eric Gordon will miss approximately six weeks after undergoing right knee arthroscopy. pic.twitter.com/zlcNBhwe3r — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 13, 2019

Gordon – the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year in 2016-17 – arrived in Houston from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016.