Rockets' Gordon to miss six weeks after knee surgery

By Sacha Pisani
Eric Gordon

Los Angeles, November 14: Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon is expected to miss six weeks of NBA action after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey provided the medical update on Wednesday (November 13), ahead of Houston's clash with Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Gordon has been averaging 10.9 points and 1.9 rebounds for James Harden's Rockets (7-3) this season.

The 30-year-old Gordon signed a contract extension with the Rockets in the offseason, a deal through to 2023-24 and reportedly worth $75.6million.

Gordon – the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year in 2016-17 – arrived in Houston from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016.

Read more about: nba houston rockets basketball
Story first published: Thursday, November 14, 2019, 6:10 [IST]
