NBA: Houston Rockets lose fifth straight, Golden State Warriors beaten - watch the highlights

Washington, December 30: The Houston Rockets and their woes continued, beaten 121-103 by the Washington Wizards in the NBA on Friday (December 29).

Otto Porter Jr starred for the Wizards as the Rockets crashed to a fifth consecutive defeat.

Otto Porter Jr. put up 26 PTS, 7 AST, 6 REB to lead the way for the @WashWizards in their home win against the @HoustonRockets!#DCFamily pic.twitter.com/lGxhKUkyKZ — NBA (@NBA) December 30, 2017

Porter led Washington's balanced scoring attack, racking up 26 points with seven assists and six rebounds, while John Wall had five steals to go with 17 points and four assists.

Washington (20-16) used stifling defense to hold the Rockets to a season-low 48 points at half-time.

James Harden posted 20 points for the slumping Rockets (25-9).

The Golden State Warriors were stunned in a surprise 111-100 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Dwight Howard posts a season-high 29 PTS to go with 12 REB, and a career-high 7 AST to lead the @hornets to their fourth win in their last five games!#BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/OeU88WMNcU — NBA (@NBA) December 30, 2017

ANTETOKOUNMPO UPSTAGES WESTBROOK

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Russell Westbrook squared off in an intense matchup Friday, and the former made a game-winner as time expired to lead his team past the Oklahoma City Thunder 97-95.

The following is a transcript of the pool reporter interview following the Bucks/Thunder game with NBA Crew Chief Derrick Stafford by Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman: pic.twitter.com/9mVzRouqz0 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) December 30, 2017

Antetokounmpo scored 23 points with 12 rebounds and six assists, while Westbrook poured in 40 points with 14 points and nine assists.

SCHRODER STRUGGLES IN HAWKS LOSS

Atlanta Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder hit just six of 20 field-goal attempts in a 111-98 loss to the Serge Ibaka-less Toronto Raptors. Schroder scored 14 points with nine assists, but team-mate Taurean Prince scored 30 points with 10 rebounds proving what a true leader does in big games.

The Raptors suspended Ibaka one game for violating team rules.

Dennis Smith Jr. posts his first career triple-double with 21 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST, as the @dallasmavs win their third consecutive game!#MFFL pic.twitter.com/4LzZ99cjdg — NBA (@NBA) December 30, 2017

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Washington Wizards 121-103 Houston Rockets

Dallas Mavericks 128-120 New Orleans Pelicans

Chicago Bulls 119-107 Indiana Pacers

Toronto Raptors 111-98 Atlanta Hawks

Milwaukee Bucks 97-95 Oklahoma City Thunder

Brooklyn Nets 111-87 Miami Heat

Phoenix Suns 111-101 Sacramento Kings

Charlotte Hornets 111-100 Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Clippers 121-106 Los Angeles Lakers

Source: OPTA