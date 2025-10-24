How Terry Rozier and Associates Are Alleged to Have Manipulated NBA Prop Bets? EXPLAINED

Sports Bulletin For October 24: Mohsin Naqvi Getting Hailed For Stealing Asia Cup To PAK Pull Out Of Junior World Cup In India

A federal grand jury indictment unsealed Thursday in New York has cast a spotlight on a shocking scandal shaking the NBA, involving Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and several associates.

According to prosecutors, Rozier, along with an associate and former NBA assistant coach Damon Jones, engaged in a scheme to manipulate prop bets-wagers on individual player performance statistics-using insider information.

The indictment centers on a 2023 game between the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans. At the time, Rozier was averaging nearly 21 points per game, yet during this game, he scored just 5 points and played fewer than 10 minutes. Authorities allege this "injury" was fabricated to influence betting markets.

Prop bets allow gamblers to wager on outcomes such as whether a player will exceed or fall short of a set number of points, rebounds, or assists, rather than the overall game result. The indictment details how Rozier allegedly provided advance notice of his premature exit to longtime friend Deniro "Niro" Laster, enabling bettors in the know to place wagers on Rozier scoring below his average. Those without access to this insider information reportedly lost their bets.

Laster then allegedly shared the information with other bettors, resulting in more than $250,000 in wagers. He collected tens of thousands of dollars from those who profited and reportedly visited Rozier's home in Charlotte a week later to "count the money," according to the indictment.

The investigation also highlights the alleged role of Damon Jones, an unofficial assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022-23 season. Jones is accused of providing non-public information about player availability for two Lakers games in 2023 and 2024.

In one instance, he allegedly texted associates, "Get a big bet on Milwaukee tonight before the information is out!" The games referenced involved high-profile players such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Damian Lillard. While these players were cited in the indictment, authorities clarified they are not accused of wrongdoing and may have been unaware of the information being shared.

Rozier, Laster, and Jones face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Rozier's attorney, Jim Trusty, has denied the allegations, stating that Rozier "is not a gambler" and "looks forward to winning this fight."

The case shines a light on the potential vulnerabilities in the booming prop betting industry, where insider knowledge from locker rooms can allegedly sway outcomes and profit a select few. Authorities are now investigating how widespread such manipulation might have been across multiple NBA games.

This indictment underscores the challenges the league faces as it grapples with the explosive growth of sports gambling in the United States.