“I Want To Break Him” – Yuki Yoza Confident About Defeating Striking Great Superlek At ONE 173

Japanese kickboxing ace Yuki Yoza believes he is destined to become the future ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion and plans to prove it by defeating pound-for-pound striking great Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 173 on 16 November in Tokyo, Japan.

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Japanese kickboxing ace Yuki Yoza believes he is destined to become the future ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion and plans to prove it by defeating pound-for-pound striking great Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 173 on 16 November in Tokyo, Japan.

The Japanese star will face reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek in a bantamweight kickboxing showdown at Ariake Arena, where a victory could propel him toward a title shot against current titleholder Jonathan Haggerty.

Despite Superlek's legendary status and accomplishments, Yoza remains supremely confident. The Japanese contender believes his previous opponent Petchtanong Petchfergus actually presented a tougher stylistic challenge, and the experience gained from his first two ONE victories has prepared him perfectly.

"Superlek is among the very top in ONE. Honestly, my previous opponent, Petchtanong, was actually a tougher matchup for me. I managed to knock him down and beat him. That experience from the two fights will help me. So I don't see any problem here," Yoza said.

Known for his soul-snatching leg kicks, Yoza plans to employ his most devastating weapon against the Thai champion. The Japanese striker isn't holding back in his approach or his intentions, promising to break both body and spirit.

The Japanese contender's confidence stems from his remarkable achievements in such a short ONE Championship tenure. Yoza believes his rapid rise and quality of victories demonstrate he belongs among the elite and can accomplish what no other Japanese fighter has done.

"I don't mind if it comes down to breaking legs. I don't mind actually breaking legs. I want to break his spirit with my win. Really. The very top fighters have incredible mental strength. I want to break that strong spirit. I want to break him," Yoza declared.

"I'm the future bantamweight Champion of ONE. I want to prove that soon. I already beat the undefeated Osmanov, then Petchtanong within a month. I'm the only Japanese fighter who has done that. So I believe I'm also the only one who can beat Superlek."