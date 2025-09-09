India's Rifle And Pistol Mixed Teams Miss Out On Medals At ISSF World Cup In Ningbo, China

More sports Gaganjeet Bhullar, Neha Tripathi, Amandeep Drall, and Kartik Singh Set to Shine in Inaugural IGPL Invitational at Chandigarh Golf Club By MyKhel Staff Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 19:58 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Chandigarh, Sep 9: Indian golf enters a new era as the inaugural IGPL Invitational tees off at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. The event marks the start of a revolutionary season under the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), blending men's and women's professional golfers alongside elite amateurs in a globally unique format.

The IGPL Tour 2025 will feature 11 events until December, each carrying a purse of ₹1.5 crores. Beyond the competition, IGPL aims to promote grassroots programs, academies, and lifestyle-driven sporting experiences.

Bhullar Leads the Star Line-Up

At the forefront is Gaganjeet Bhullar, India's most decorated golfer on the Asian circuit with 11 titles. Returning to his home club, Bhullar expressed excitement at the IGPL format and also pledged USD 100,000 to Khalsa Aid for Punjab flood relief.

Local star Aadil Bedi echoed similar sentiments, announcing he would donate 100% of his tournament earnings to flood relief efforts.

Women Pros and Emerging Talent

The field features leading women professionals including Neha Tripathi, Amandeep Drall, Seher Atwal, Jasmine Shekar, Vidhatri Urs, and Heena Kang, who will compete alongside men for equal prize money-an unprecedented initiative in world golf.

Adding to the excitement are rising youngsters Kartik Singh and Veer Ganapathy, turning pro this week, and promising amateurs Mannat Brar, Harjai Milkha Singh, and Zorawar Randhawa, who will rub shoulders with legends.

A Vision Beyond Golf

IGPL CEO Uttam Singh Mundy described the event as more than just a tour, calling it a celebration of sport and culture, with inclusivity at its heart. Chandigarh Golf Club officials hailed the tournament as a landmark moment, showcasing the region's contribution to Indian golf.

The opening draw features 54 players across 18 groups, ensuring a thrilling start with no cuts-guaranteeing that every golfer takes home a reward.

Golf for Good

In a show of solidarity with Punjab's flood-affected communities, IGPL, along with its players and brand ambassador Yuvraj Singh, has pledged support through donations, prize money sharing, and awareness initiatives.

The IGPL Invitational at Chandigarh sets the stage for an exciting season that promises to change the face of Indian golf forever.

Round 1 Draw - IGPL Invitational (Chandigarh Golf Club)

Time Players 7:30 am Raghav Chugh, Kartik Singh, Veer Ganapathy 7:41 am Arshpreet Thind, Digraj Singh Gill, Jahanvi Bakshi 7:52 am Gaurav Pratap Singh, Tushar Pannu, Mannat Brar (A) 8:03 am Sunhit Bishnoi, Harjai Milkha Singh (A), Zorawar Randhawa (A) 8:14 am Saarthak Chhibber, Sujjan Singh, Neha Tripathi 8:25 am Gaganjeet Bhullar, Sachin Baisoya, Heena Kang 8:41 am Yashas Chandra M S, Aadil Bedi, Jasmine Shekar 8:52 am Aman Raj, Samarth Dwivedi, Amandeep Drall 9:03 am M Dharma, Aryan Roopa Anand, Durga Nittur 9:14 am Ranjit Singh, Syed Saqib Ahmed, Krish Chawla (A) 9:25 am Shaurya Binu, Chiragh Kumar, Gaurav Ghei 9:36 am Kartik Sharma, Trishul Chinnappa, Vidhatri Urs 9:52 am C Muniyappa, Amritinder Singh, Khushi Khanijau 10:03 am Kapil Kumar, Milind Soni, Agrima Manral 10:14 am Harendra Gupta, Sudhir Sharma, Arjun Singh 10:25 am Pukhraj Singh Gill, Aalaap I L, Seher Kaur Atwal 10:36 am Harshjeet Singh Sethi, Jaibir Singh, Shat Mishra 10:47 am Naman Dawar, Sanju Kumar (A), Neil Jolly (A)