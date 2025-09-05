Indian Doubles Greats On Satwik-Chirag's BWF World Championships Bronze in Paris: Gandhe Calls It the Greatest, D'Sa Demands More

More sports From IPL Inspiration to Financial Stability: Yuvraj Singh and Shiv Kapur Laud IGPL Tour's Game-Changing Vision By Avinash Sharma Updated: Friday, September 5, 2025, 15:39 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

New Delhi, Sep 5: Indian golf witnessed a landmark moment with the launch of the inaugural Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) in New Delhi on September 4.

The event, graced by dignitaries and stalwarts from the sport, promises to reshape the golfing landscape in the country with its innovative format, inclusivity, and global vision.

Present at the launch were IGPL CEO Uttam Singh Mundy, Asian Tour Commissioner and CEO Cho Minn Thant, WGAI General Secretary Champika Sayal, PGAI President Romit Bose, along with IGPL Icon Players Shiv Kapur and SSP Chawrasia. Adding star power to the event was cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, who drew parallels between the IGPL and the transformative impact of the IPL in cricket.

Uttam Singh Mundy: "IGPL is Ahead of the Curve"

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of Bharath Golf and IGPL, described the league as a one-of-a-kind initiative not only in India but globally.

"IGPL was conceptualised with the idea of being innovative, inclusive, and inspiring. For the first time, men and women professionals will compete together for the same purse in the same event. When I explained this format to the International Federation, they said India is ahead of the curve. That is what makes this special-we're not just launching a league, we are reshaping the entire golf ecosystem in India," Mundy said.

Mundy also highlighted how IGPL will reach out to tier-2 and tier-3 cities, host fan zones, and engage with schools to build grassroots interest.

Cho Minn Thant: "A Pathway for Indian Golfers"

Asian Tour Commissioner and CEO Cho Minn Thant hailed IGPL's "holistic vision" that ties grassroots golf to the professional stage.

"It's been a while since we had a strong crop of Indian players coming through to the Asian Tour. The likes of Jeev Milkha Singh, Jyoti Randhawa, and Shiv Kapur were household names. Now, we need fresh young blood from India. IGPL provides that pathway. Top players from IGPL will get entry into Asian Tour events, qualifying school finals, and even a chance at the 2026 season," Thant said.

He further confirmed that the IGPL Classic in November will be co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour-offering Indian golfers a direct gateway to international competition.

Yuvraj Singh: "IGPL Can Do for Golf What IPL Did for Cricket"

Cricket icon Yuvraj Singh, an avid golfer himself, emphasised how the IGPL could inspire youngsters and ease the struggles of aspiring golfers.

"When I started playing golf, I realised how tough a golfer's life is-you pay your bills, you travel, you have to make cuts to survive. In cricket, BCCI looked after us from a young age, but golfers don't get that luxury. IGPL is providing financial security and confidence to youngsters. If IGPL can do for golf what IPL did for cricket, it will be revolutionary," Yuvraj said.

He urged youngsters to take up golf early, adding that his foundation, YouWeCan, is already supporting young golfers.

Shiv Kapur: "Financial Security is Key for Young Golfers"

Veteran golfer Shiv Kapur welcomed IGPL's new format and its ability to attract younger audiences. "After IPL, everyone understands what leagues are, but golf needed something faster and more engaging. A format with men and women playing together is brilliant. Most importantly, IGPL provides financial stability for youngsters. When we started, we travelled in trains with no guarantee of earnings. For the new generation, this stability means they can focus on their game," Kapur explained.

He also stressed how IGPL's city-to-city model and international expansion will expose players to diverse conditions, improving their long-term game.

SSP Chawrasia: "Game-Changer for Schools and Colleges"

Four-time European Tour winner SSP Chawrasia underlined IGPL's importance in building grassroots connections. "When I started, I couldn't even get proper clubs. Today, things are changing. IGPL will take golf into schools and colleges, and that's a game-changer. The format, where men and women play together, will inspire more kids to take up the sport," Chawrasia said.

Champika Sayal: "IGPL Sets a Benchmark for Gender Inclusivity"

Champika Sayal, General Secretary of the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI), praised IGPL's inclusive format, calling it a landmark for women's golf in India.

"For the first time, men and women professionals will play together for the same purse in the same event. This is a huge boost for women's golf in India and sets a benchmark for gender inclusivity in the sport," Sayal said.

Romit Bose: "A Revolution for Professional Golf in India"

Romit Bose, President of the Professional Golfers' Association of India (PGAI), hailed IGPL as a turning point for the professional game in the country.

"The IGPL is nothing short of a revolution. It not only brings financial stability for players but also bridges the gap between domestic golf and international tours. For our professionals, this is the opportunity they've been waiting for," Bose remarked.

A Turning Point for Indian Golf

With 11 events planned across 10 cities, including international stops in Dubai and Colombo, the IGPL promises to take golf beyond traditional hubs. The mix of innovation, inclusivity, financial stability, and international pathways makes the IGPL a landmark project for Indian sport.

As Yuvraj Singh aptly summed up: "IGPL is giving Indian golf what it truly needs-a platform that inspires, supports, and prepares our golfers to take on the world."