Iguodala doubtful for game two of NBA Finals - Warriors coach Kerr

Los Angeles, June 2: The Golden State Warriors are not expecting Andre Iguodala to return for game two of the NBA Finals.

Head coach Steve Kerr believes it is doubtful Iguodala will play on Sunday (June 3) against the Cleveland Cavaliers, though he did indicate the injury is improving.

"Feeling a little bit better. I'd probably call him doubtful," Kerr said when asked about Iguodala.

Iguodala injured his left leg in game three of the Western Conference finals when he collided with James Harden on a drive midway through the fourth quarter.

He missed the rest of that series as well as Golden State's 124-114 game one win on Thursday (May 31).

Iguodala has averaged 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 13 playoff games. He averaged 6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in the regular season.

Warriors forward Kevon Looney's minutes have increased in Iguodala's absence. Jordan Bell has also played more off the bench.

The Warriors and Cavaliers will tip-off game two of the NBA Finals on Sunday (June 3) at 5:00 PM (local time)

In India the game will be shown on Sony SIX at 5.30 AM IST on Monday (June 4).

Source: OPTA

