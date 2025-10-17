Will Trent Alexander-Arnold Return for Real Madrid Ahead of Liverpool Clash?

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli seen in Intense Chat with Gambhir during India Practice Session

T20 World Cup 2026: Full List of Teams Qualified for the Tournament

Oscar Piastri Focuses On Performance To Maximise Points In United States Grand Prix Sprint Weekend

PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers decimate UP Yoddhas to register Biggest Victory of the Season

More sports Rising Stars Gear Up: India Announce Squad For South Asian Senior Athletics Championships In Ranchi By Avinash Sharma Published: Friday, October 17, 2025, 0:44 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has named its squad for the South Asian Senior Athletics Championships, set to take place in Ranchi, Jharkhand, from October 24 to 26.

Junior sensations like Pratik Maharana, Neeru Pathak, Mubassina Mohammed, Sakshi Chavan, and Deepika are among the standout athletes representing India. Other participating nations include Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Alongside these young stars, several established performers will also make their mark. Pranav Gurav, who stunned the Federation Cup by defeating Animesh Kujur, Manikanta Hoblidhar, and Gurindervir Singh, will be in action.

Samardeep Gill, India's rising shot put talent, who outperformed Asian Games medalist and national record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor three times this year, will compete as well.

Ruchit Mori, the 400m hurdler, has already delivered an exceptional season with 4 golds and 3 personal bests. On the javelin front, Rishab Nehra, who recently joined the prestigious 80m club with a throw of 80.12m at the National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi, will represent India alongside Shivam Lohakare (80.95m).

Other notable entrants include World University Games 2025 silver medalist Seema and U-18 National record holder Neeru Pathak, who dominated the National Junior Athletics Championships just days ago.

Indian team for South Asian Senior Athletics Championships:

MEN'S SQUAD

SPRINTS & MIDDLE DISTANCE:

100m: Pranav Gurav, Harsh Raut

200m: Sandeep Singh, Pratik Maharana

400m: Rashid, Mohammed Ashfaq

800m: Prakash Gadade, Mogali Venkatram

1500m: Sunil Dawar, Arjun Waskale

5000m: Prince Kumar, Mohit Chaudhary

10,000m: Prince Kumar, Abhishek

HURDLES:

110m hurdles: Manav R, Krishik M

400m hurdles: Ruchit Mori, Karna Bag

JUMPS:

High jump: Rohit, Aadarsh Ram

Long jump: Mohd Sazid, Sarun Payasingh

Triple jump: Dinesh V, Sebastian VS

THROWS:

Shot put: Samardeep Gill, Ravi Kumar

Discus throw: Kirpal Singh, Nirbhay Singh

Javelin throw: Rishabh Nehra, Uttam Patil

Hammer throw: Damneet Singh, Ashish Jakhar

RELAYS:

4x100m: Pranav Gurav, Harsh Raut, Tamil Arasu S, Pratik Maharana, Jasjit Singh Dhillon, Arnav Takalkar

4x400m: Rashid, Mohd Ashfaq, Sharan M, Tarandeep Singh, Rohit Chaydhary, Edwin Mathew

WOMEN'S SQUAD

SPRINTS & MIDDLE DISTANCE:

100m: Sudeshna Shivankar, Jilna MV

200m: Sakshi Chavan, Neeru Pathak

400m: Neeru Pathak, Olimba Steffi

800m: Lili Das, Amandeep Kaur

1500m: Sanjana Singh, Kajal Kanwade

5000m: Seema, Sanjana Singh

10,000m: Ravina Gayakwad, Basanti Kumari

HURDLES:

100m hurdles: Nandhini K, Moumita Mondal

400m hurdles: Olimba Steffi, Neha Dhabale

JUMPS:

High jump: Gobika K, Supriya B

Long jump: Mubassina Mohammed, Bhavani Yadav

Triple jump: Bhairabi Roy, Poorva Sawant

THROWS:

Shot put: Yogita, Shiksha

Discus throw: Seema, Nidhi

Javelin throw: Deepika, Karishma Sanil

RELAYS:

4x100m: Sudeshna Shivankar, Jilna MV, Tamanna, Sakshi Chavan, Subha Darshini S, Kajal Vaja.

4x400m: Neeru Pathak, Olimba Steffi, Priya Mohan, Poovamma MR, Anankha BA, Manisha Kumari, Rashdeep Kaur.