Rising Stars Gear Up: India Announce Squad For South Asian Senior Athletics Championships In Ranchi

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has named its squad for the South Asian Senior Athletics Championships, set to take place in Ranchi, Jharkhand, from October 24 to 26.
Junior sensations like Pratik Maharana, Neeru Pathak, Mubassina Mohammed, Sakshi Chavan, and Deepika are among the standout athletes representing India. Other participating nations include Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.
Alongside these young stars, several established performers will also make their mark. Pranav Gurav, who stunned the Federation Cup by defeating Animesh Kujur, Manikanta Hoblidhar, and Gurindervir Singh, will be in action.
Samardeep Gill, India's rising shot put talent, who outperformed Asian Games medalist and national record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor three times this year, will compete as well.
Ruchit Mori, the 400m hurdler, has already delivered an exceptional season with 4 golds and 3 personal bests. On the javelin front, Rishab Nehra, who recently joined the prestigious 80m club with a throw of 80.12m at the National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi, will represent India alongside Shivam Lohakare (80.95m).
Other notable entrants include World University Games 2025 silver medalist Seema and U-18 National record holder Neeru Pathak, who dominated the National Junior Athletics Championships just days ago.
