India’s Asha Roka set to face Alyse Anderson at ONE X

Indian striker Asha Roka will compete against American atomweight Alyse Anderson on Saturday (March 26) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The "Knockout Queen" Roka is an undefeated boxer who won a bronze medal at the Junior World Championships. After starting her boxing career at age 11, she became a professional national boxing champion in 2016.

A year later, the Positron Gym mainstay transitioned to mixed martial arts by joining the Super Fight League (SFL). Roka earned four victories at SFL, all of which were first-round finishes. Aside from her devastating striking power, two of those wins were by submission.

However, she is still seeking her first win inside the Circle after dropping matches against Gina "Conviction" Iniong and former two-sport ONE World Champion Stamp Fairtex.

Given the magnitude of ONE's tenth-anniversary show, Roka is honored to compete on such a prestigious card.

"ONE X is a huge event, and I am glad to be a part of an event of this magnitude," Roka said. "I have lost two fights, but I am still returning to the Circle, which is a big thing. I must win this fight, so the pressure is there. I am working hard to win this match."

Meanwhile, "Lil' Savage" Anderson is also a rising star in mixed martial arts and currently has a 5-2 career record, with three of those wins coming from early stoppages. After competing in Total Warrior Combat and Invicta FC, the 27-year-old competitor from Michigan joined ONE Championship last year.

But just like Roka, she is seeking her first triumph at ONE after dropping her debut to Itsuki "Android 18" Hirata at ONE: Empower last September.

Aside from the Roka-Anderson clash, it will be a busy day for the atomweight women at ONE X, as Denice "Lycan Queen" Zamboanga will get her rematch against Ham Seo Hee. Hirata will also compete against Jihin "Shadow Cat" Radzuan.

Moreover, Danielle Kelly makes her promotional debut in a submission grappling match against Japanese veteran Mei "V.V" Yamaguchi.

Finally, in the main event, ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion "Unstoppable" Angela Lee defends her crown against ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion Stamp Fairtex.

Here is how the ONE X card looks as it stands:

Women's Atomweight Championship Bout: Angela Lee vs. Stamp

Flyweight Championship Bout: Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu

Flyweight Freestyle Bout: Rodtang vs. Demetrious Johnson

Bantamweight Muay Thai Championship Bout: Nong-O vs. Alaverdi Ramazanov

Bantamweight Kickboxing Championship Bout: Captain vs. Hiroki Akimoto

Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Final: Chingiz Allazov vs. Sitthichai

Women's Atomweight Bout: Ham Seo Hee vs. Denice Zamboanga

Lightweight Kickboxing Bout: Nieky Holzken vs. Islam Mutazaev

Strawweight Bout: Jeremy Miado vs. Lito Adiwang

Featherweight Bout: Amir Khan vs. Ryogo Takahashi

Wushu vs. Muay Thai Legends Fight: Eduard Folayang vs. John Wayne Parr

Lightweight Bout: Shinya Aoki vs. Yoshihira Akiyama

Strawweight Bout: Ryuto Sawada vs. Senza Ikeda

Bantamweight Bout: Shoko Sato vs. Yusup Saadulaev

Women's Atomweight Submission Grappling Bout: Mei Yamaguchi vs. Danielle Kelly

Women's Atomweight Bout: Itsuki Hirata vs. Jihin Radzuan

Middleweight Submission Grappling Bout: Reinier de Ridder vs. Andre Galvao

Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship Bout: Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Marat Grigorian

Women's Atomweight Bout: Alyse Anderson vs. Asha Roka

In the meantime, watch ONE: Lights Out live on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 2, beginning with the lead card at 4:30 PM IST followed by the main card at 6 PM IST this Friday (March 11).

Source: Media Release