India not good in athletics because cricket gets all the attention: Olympic legend Linford Christie

From winning a gold medal in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics to clinching the yellow metal at Stuttgart World Championship in 1993 to clocking a sub-10s timing in a 100M event, Christie has seen the pinnacle of the success.

The 57-year-old still holds British record of 9.87s in the blue riband event.

He is also the only British male athlete to have won gold medals in the 100M at all four major competitions open to British athletes (Olympics, World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games).

Christie is currently in India as the brand ambassador of PUMA and Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM).

MyKhel got an opportunity to chat exclusively with this legendary athlete as he opened up about Usain Bolt, India's inability to do well in track and field events, the potential this country has and of course about cricket - the game that binds us all and drives our emotions.

Here are the excerpts of the conversation with the legendary British sprinter.

As you've been saying Usain Bolt is one of the all-time greatest athletes, and his exit has left a big void. Who do you think could be the next big star in track and field?

This is the question that I've been asked so much this week, but (honestly) it's a difficult thing to answer because we don't know it yet. Usain Bolt was yards above everybody else, and then there were others, who were at the same level.

I think what's going to happen now is that you'll see in the next coming season and maybe the one after that, people (athletes) will be a lot closer and they'll be fighting to see who's no. 1. So, the competition (in the post Bolt era) is going to be fierce and it's going to be good and I think it's healthy for the sport.

Should the IAAF have taken some steps in the past to focus and promote other athletes as well, because in the past we've seen only Bolt getting the maximum publicity? Should they have promoted other athletes as well?

I think they should have done that. But the problem is that Usain Bolt was such a superstar, that they (IAAF) forgot (to publicise others.)

I think now they're going to start doing that and I think we'll see them promoting other athletes in the next couple of seasons. We've got Andre de Grasse and I think he's a terrific talent and there are a few other talented guys. I think the sport will now try and find out and promote other talented players. But I think it would have been easier if they have promoted Bolt as the greatest and these guys as the future of the sport.

What about Justin Gatlin?

He's old, and we'll see him for a couple of seasons more. He'll too retire from the sport after one or two years. This sport is a very demanding sport and you can perform only up to an age. It's a tough sport for us old people to sustain (laughs).

You've been coming to India for quite some time. What according to you is the prime reason for India not doing well in this particular sport?

It's probably because 'cricket' is a bigger sport in this country and all other sport gets sidelined due to it. Kids wanna be what they see and since they get to see cricket the most, they aspire to become a cricketer. Cricket is a like a tradition here and when people get to see (Virat) Kohli, who is a big star and all that, kids get inspired and attracted towards the game of cricket.

We're hoping that the events like this (half-marathon and more such events on track and field) will help publicise the game and more kids will start participating in sprinting. The more the 100M and 200M events are shown on TVs and given a fair amount of coverage, things will change. One of the best things Bolt did is that he brought the sport close to the masses. And hopefully, that will inspire the coming generation who'll dream that maybe we could be the next Bolt.

Since you just mentioned about cricket, any cricket memories in your life since the game is very popular from the parts you hail from i.e. Jamaica as well as England?

Oh I mean, I would have played cricket but you see I never understood that they throw a ball at you at such speed and you have a piece of stick to try and stop it. You know I wasn't that brave (giggles). But cricket is a team sport, you know. But I am a kind of person if my team loses then I'll go and say that we lost because of me. But ultimately it's a team game and everyone has to share the responsibility and contribute equally and someone can give an excuse that one of the teammates didn't work harder. But when I go out there and play I don't have to blame anyone because it's an individual sport.

You've been associated with PUMA for a long time. Can we expect PUMA and Street Athletics collaborating and organising something like that here in India? (Street Athletics is a series of community focussed events throughout the UK where all youngsters are invited to race against each other over 60M, giving them the chance to compete in the Grand Final in Manchester. It is Christie's own project.)

You have to talk to the people. It's a nice question you brought up. Of course, it will work in a country like India. PUMA if you're listening, Street Athletics is ready for it (please do something). It will be nice to bring it to India, it's the right place. It gets the kids up and running and it has done great in England. Since I've been running it in England for the last 12 years we've seen people, who never did any running before have done some good things. So, yes I am open to it and I think India will be an ideal place for that.