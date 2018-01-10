India's Aanchal creates skiing history in Turkey

Bengaluru, January 10: India's Aanchal Thakur created history by becoming the first from the country to win a medal in international skiing.

The 21-year from Manali clinched a bronze in the Federation International Ski (FIS) Race-sanctioned Alpine Ejder 3200 Cup at the Palandoken Ski Centre in Erzurum, Turkey.

Aanchal denied Turkey a podium cleansweep after Lara Pelin Tamer and Zeynep Colak had won the gold and silver respectively.

Aanchal's achievement comes as a big boost for India as the country is fine-tuning its preparations for the 2018 Winter Olympics to be held in the South Korean city of Pyeongchang from February 9 to 25.

Aanchal took to Titter to express her delight, saying it was "unexpected". "Finally something unexpected happened. My first ever international medal. Federation International Ski Race (FIS). At the end Turkey served me well," she tweeted along with podium images.

Her father Roshan Thakur said, "This is a breakthrough for the sport in India and the entire skiing fraternity is proud of achievement."

"Aanchal called me on WhatsApp and showed me the medal. I thought it was some kind of a souvenir given at the end of every FIS event! But she told me that shw won a bronze," he added.

Aanchal's achievement won plaudits all over. Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimented Aanchal tweeting the entire country was ecstatic on her "historic accomplishment".

"Well done @alleaanchal for winning an international medal in skiing! The entire nation is ecstatic on your historic accomplishment at the FIS International Skiing Competition in Turkey. Wishing you the very best for your future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, who won a sliver medal in shooting in 2004 Athens Olympics, also tweeted congratulatory message to Aanchal.

"Congrats Aanchal Thakur @alleaanchal for the Slalom Skiing Bronze in the FIS International Skiing Competition in Turkey. India opens account by a first ever medal in skiing Well done!," tweeted Rathore.