English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India's Alben wins silver in Junior Track Cycling World Championships

Posted By:
Esow Alben
Esow Alben did India proud. Image: UCI Twitter

Bengaluru, August 18: Andaman and Nicobar Island's teenage cyclist Esow Alben created history by winning India's first ever medal -- a silver -- at the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Junior Track Cycling World Championships in Aigle, Switzerland.

The 17-year-old from Andaman and Nicobar put enormous pressure on Czech Republic's Jakub Stastny in the final sprint before settling for the silver medal.

Kazakh cyclist Andrey Chugay won the bronze medal.

Alben finished just 0.017 seconds behind gold medallist Stastny in the thrilling photo-finish of a race. In the first round, he had topped his heat with a 200m timing of 10.851 seconds.

"I just wanted to stay at the front and avoid getting involved in any crashes. I believed I could win but I am still happy ... well a little bit happy," Alben was quoted as saying by UCI website.

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore led the chorus of congratulatory messages showered on Esow for his achievement.

"WELL DONE, ESOW! Remarkable achievement! May many more medals come your way!," tweeted Rathore.

Esow, who became the world no 1 in junior sprint category after a sensational run in the Asian Championships and victories in the 2018 Cottbuser Sprint Cup 2, GP Brno Track Cycling competitions, trains in Delhi at the Sports Authority of India's National Cycling Academy.

Esow was also in action in the men's team sprint event alongside Mayur Pawar and James Keithellakpam Singh but the trio failed to qualify for the finals, after producing a timing of 15.957s in 200m and 26.914s in the 400M events.

(With inputs from Agencies)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BET 0 - 3 LEV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, August 18, 2018, 10:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 18, 2018
    Read in Telugu: ప్రపంచ సైక్లింగ్ చాంపియన్‌షిప్‌: చరిత్ర సృష్టించిన అల్బెన్

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue