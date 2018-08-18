India's Alben wins silver in Junior Track Cycling World Championships

The 17-year-old from Andaman and Nicobar put enormous pressure on Czech Republic's Jakub Stastny in the final sprint before settling for the silver medal.

Kazakh cyclist Andrey Chugay won the bronze medal.

Alben finished just 0.017 seconds behind gold medallist Stastny in the thrilling photo-finish of a race. In the first round, he had topped his heat with a 200m timing of 10.851 seconds.

Esow Alben from India 🇮🇳 and Anton Honne from Germany 🇩🇪 will be joining the four other riders in the Men’s Keirin FINAL! 🚴‍♂️💨 #Aigle2018 pic.twitter.com/jMQYllaNxq — UCI Track Cycling (@UCI_Track) August 16, 2018

"I just wanted to stay at the front and avoid getting involved in any crashes. I believed I could win but I am still happy ... well a little bit happy," Alben was quoted as saying by UCI website.

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore led the chorus of congratulatory messages showered on Esow for his achievement.

"WELL DONE, ESOW! Remarkable achievement! May many more medals come your way!," tweeted Rathore.

WELL DONE, ESOW! 👍🏻 Remarkable achievement! May many more medals come your way! https://t.co/vk2O3Ej0gE — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 17, 2018

Take a bow, Esow!

You have created history by becoming the first ever Indian to win a 🥈 medal at the UCI World Junior Track Cycling Championship 2018 in Men's Keirin event. The nation 🇮🇳 is thrilled with your achievement. @Ra_THORe pic.twitter.com/dXEPpi84XM — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) August 17, 2018

Esow, who became the world no 1 in junior sprint category after a sensational run in the Asian Championships and victories in the 2018 Cottbuser Sprint Cup 2, GP Brno Track Cycling competitions, trains in Delhi at the Sports Authority of India's National Cycling Academy.

Esow was also in action in the men's team sprint event alongside Mayur Pawar and James Keithellakpam Singh but the trio failed to qualify for the finals, after producing a timing of 15.957s in 200m and 26.914s in the 400M events.

(With inputs from Agencies)