India's Ashwani Neeraj wins Mr Grand International 2019 Pageant in Brazil, becomes first Asian to win coveted award

Apart from winning the main title, Ashwani also bagged the special award for Best National Costume at the international pageant. The pageant is one among the foremost well-established international pageants for men, primarily based in the Latin American region.

Last year (2018), Ashwani Neeraj won the annual Rubaru Mr India competition persisted March 10, 2018, in Goa. Furthermore, earlier this year (2019), the Rubaru cluster, the parent organization of Rubaru Mr India contest had chosen Ashwani to represent India at Mr Grand International contest. The Rubaru Mr India pageant is India's biggest and oldest running annual pageant for men. The pageant was created in the year 2004 and has been happening annually ever since its inception.

After winning both the titles Ashwani said, "It's a great feeling to have become the first Asian to win this award. For me personally meeting individuals from around the globe is an incredible feeling. I couldn't have asked for more. However, with all this comes great responsibility because the whole nation looks up to you and you've got the prospect to make your country proud. I, therefore, need to put every ounce of my body to make it happen, for India".

Ashwani Neeraj belongs to the city of New Delhi and presently resides in Mumbai. He completed his education in business administration from Amity University and IP University. He's 25 years old and is a businessperson, actor and model by profession. He will now spend the following year fulfilling the duties that have come with the title that he won. Along with this, he also will get to attend a series of fashion and social events.

Mister Grand International is an annual international pageant for men. The pageant is run by Job's Model Management Company headed by Brazilian businessperson, Bruno Job. The pageant is one amongst the most well-established international pageants for men, based in the Latin American region.

Source: Press Release