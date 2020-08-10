English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India's medal count will be in double digits at Tokyo Paralympics: Deepa Malik

By Pti

New Delhi, Aug 10: India's first-ever woman Paralympic medallist, shot-putter Deepa Malik believes the country's medal count will be in double digits at the Tokyo Games next year.

"At Rio we had doubled the medals, we were a squad of 19. We had two gold, a silver and a bronze. In 2018 (Asian Para Games), we were a squad of 194 and won 72 medals. It has already set the benchmark," Malik told paddler Mudit Dani during his chat show, 'In The Sportlight'.

"The sensational thing about Tokyo next year will be India bagging Paralympics medals in double digits," added the 49-year-old, who had claimed a silver at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Malik, who also has a silver medal from the IPC World Championships, has never let her disability come in the way of her passion. She had taken inspiration from the injured soldiers of the Kargil war when, in 1999, she was told that she would need surgery to remove a spinal tumour.

"The hospital to which I was taken for my surgery was full of war casualties. I think that immediately became my inspiration. If these healthy young men were losing a limb in their line of duty, then I have no reason to crib just because I have a disease," she recounted.

Malik had won the silver in Rio after throwing the shot put at a distance of 4.61m. She was recently elected as the president of the Paralympic Committee of India.

More DEEPA MALIK News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
The most searched cricketer on Google
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 16:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue