India's schedule on Day 8 of Asian Games 2018 - big day for Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Rajiv, Anas

Bengaluru, August 25: Tejinderpal Singh Toor opened the medals tally for India in athletics when he claimed the men's shot put gold with an Asian Games record throw of 20.75m on Day 7 (August 25) on Saturday in Jakarta.
Day 8 (August 26) will be a huge day for Indian athletics as many athletes are to feature in semifinal or final rounds. Nirmala, Hima Das, a junior world champion, will headline the women's 400m final in the evening session, while Arokia Rajiv and Muhammad Anas have also made the men's 400m final. Dutee Chand will look to make the women's 100m final on Sunday as well.
Asian Games special page | Medals tally
That apart, the men's and women's table tennis teams will begin their campaign. PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are the only Indians left in the badminton event.
Here is India's full schedule on Day 8, August 26, of the Asian Games 2018:
Archery:
Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini, Abhishek Verma in Compound Men's Team quarterfinals at 9.10 am IST
Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari, Jyothi Surekha Vennam in Compounds Women's Team quartefinals at 12.10 pm IST
Athletics:
Jauna Murmu, Anu Raghavan in Women's 400m Hurdles qualification from 9 am IST
Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Dharun Ayyasamy in Men's 400m Hurdles qualification from 9.30 am IST
Dutee Chand in Women's 100m semifinals at 5 pm IST
Sreeshankar in Men's Long Jump final from 5.10 pm IST
Nirmala, Hima Das in Women's 400m final at 5.30 pm IST
Arokia Rajiv, Muhammad Anas in Men's 400m final at 5.40 pm IST
Badminton:
Saina Nehwal vs Intanon Ratchanok in Women's Singles quarterfinals after 11.30 am IST
PV Sindhu vs Jindapol Nitchaon in Women's Singles quarterfinals after 11.30 am IST
Boxing:
Shiva Thapa vs Shan Jun in Men's Light (60kg) R16 at 5.45 pm IST
Manoj Kumar vs Abdurakhmanov Abdurakhman in Men's Welter (69kg) R16 at 2.15 pm IST
Sarjubala Devi vs Ghaforova Madina in Women's Fly (51kg) R16 at 3 pm IST
Bridge: (Medals assured)
Men's team semifinals from 8 am IST
Mixed team semifinals from 8 am IST
Canoe/Kayak Sprint:
Canoe TBR 500m Women heats from 8.30 am IST
Canoe TBR 500m Men heats from 8.50 am IST
Equestrian:
Eventing Individual and Eventing Team Jumping Final from 11.30 am IST
Golf:
Hari Mohan Singh (9.30 am IST), Naveed Kshitij Kaul (9.40 am IST), Aadil Bedi (9.50 am IST), Rayham John Thomas (10 am IST) in Men's Round 4
Ridhima Dilawari (8.30 am IST), Sifat Sagoo (8.50 am IST), Diksha Dagar (9 am IST) in Women's Round 4
Handball:
Men: India vs Chinese Taipei at 9.30 am IST
Hockey:
Men: India vs Korea at 4.30 pm IST
Sailing:
Varun Ashok Thakkar, Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa in Men's 49er at 10.30 am IST
Varsha Gautham, Sweta Shervegar in Women's 49er FX at 10.35 am IST
Nethra Kumanan in Laser Radial at 10.35 am
Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomer in Open Laser 4.7 at 10.40 am IST
Team India in Mixed RS One at 10.40 am IST
Sepak Takraw:
India vs Malaysia in a Men's Regu clash at 8.30 am IST
India vs China in a Men's Regu clash at 2.30 pm IST
Shooting:
Rashmi Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon in Skeet Women qualification - day 2 from 6.30 am IST
Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Sheeraz Sheikh in Skeet Men qualification - day 2 from 7.30 am IST
Table tennis:
Women's team: India vs Qatar after 8.30 am IST
India vs China after 12.30 pm IST
India vs Iran after 4.30 pm IST
Men's team: India vs UAE after 2.30 pm IST
India vs Chinese Taipei after 6.30 pm IST
Volleyball (Indoor):
Men: India vs Japan at 11 am IST