India's schedule on Day 8 of Asian Games 2018 - big day for Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Rajiv, Anas

Day 8 (August 26) will be a huge day for Indian athletics as many athletes are to feature in semifinal or final rounds. Nirmala, Hima Das, a junior world champion, will headline the women's 400m final in the evening session, while Arokia Rajiv and Muhammad Anas have also made the men's 400m final. Dutee Chand will look to make the women's 100m final on Sunday as well.

That apart, the men's and women's table tennis teams will begin their campaign. PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are the only Indians left in the badminton event.

Here is India's full schedule on Day 8, August 26, of the Asian Games 2018:

Archery:

Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini, Abhishek Verma in Compound Men's Team quarterfinals at 9.10 am IST

Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari, Jyothi Surekha Vennam in Compounds Women's Team quartefinals at 12.10 pm IST

Athletics:

Jauna Murmu, Anu Raghavan in Women's 400m Hurdles qualification from 9 am IST

Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Dharun Ayyasamy in Men's 400m Hurdles qualification from 9.30 am IST

Dutee Chand in Women's 100m semifinals at 5 pm IST

Sreeshankar in Men's Long Jump final from 5.10 pm IST

Nirmala, Hima Das in Women's 400m final at 5.30 pm IST

Arokia Rajiv, Muhammad Anas in Men's 400m final at 5.40 pm IST

Badminton:

Saina Nehwal vs Intanon Ratchanok in Women's Singles quarterfinals after 11.30 am IST

PV Sindhu vs Jindapol Nitchaon in Women's Singles quarterfinals after 11.30 am IST

Boxing:

Shiva Thapa vs Shan Jun in Men's Light (60kg) R16 at 5.45 pm IST

Manoj Kumar vs Abdurakhmanov Abdurakhman in Men's Welter (69kg) R16 at 2.15 pm IST

Sarjubala Devi vs Ghaforova Madina in Women's Fly (51kg) R16 at 3 pm IST

Bridge: (Medals assured)

Men's team semifinals from 8 am IST

Mixed team semifinals from 8 am IST

Canoe/Kayak Sprint:

Canoe TBR 500m Women heats from 8.30 am IST

Canoe TBR 500m Men heats from 8.50 am IST

Equestrian:

Eventing Individual and Eventing Team Jumping Final from 11.30 am IST

Golf:

Hari Mohan Singh (9.30 am IST), Naveed Kshitij Kaul (9.40 am IST), Aadil Bedi (9.50 am IST), Rayham John Thomas (10 am IST) in Men's Round 4

Ridhima Dilawari (8.30 am IST), Sifat Sagoo (8.50 am IST), Diksha Dagar (9 am IST) in Women's Round 4

Handball:

Men: India vs Chinese Taipei at 9.30 am IST

Hockey:

Men: India vs Korea at 4.30 pm IST

Sailing:

Varun Ashok Thakkar, Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa in Men's 49er at 10.30 am IST

Varsha Gautham, Sweta Shervegar in Women's 49er FX at 10.35 am IST

Nethra Kumanan in Laser Radial at 10.35 am

Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomer in Open Laser 4.7 at 10.40 am IST

Team India in Mixed RS One at 10.40 am IST

Sepak Takraw:

India vs Malaysia in a Men's Regu clash at 8.30 am IST

India vs China in a Men's Regu clash at 2.30 pm IST

Shooting:

Rashmi Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon in Skeet Women qualification - day 2 from 6.30 am IST

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Sheeraz Sheikh in Skeet Men qualification - day 2 from 7.30 am IST

Table tennis:

Women's team: India vs Qatar after 8.30 am IST

India vs China after 12.30 pm IST

India vs Iran after 4.30 pm IST

Men's team: India vs UAE after 2.30 pm IST

India vs Chinese Taipei after 6.30 pm IST

Volleyball (Indoor):

Men: India vs Japan at 11 am IST