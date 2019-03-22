India wins rich haul of medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games

The Indian team of 284 athletes also clinched 154 silver and 129 bronze medals in its highly successful campaign at the prestigious event.

Indian powerlifters bagged the maximum number of medals - 20 gold, 33 silver and 43 bronze. Roller Skating earned India 49 medals - 13 gold, 20 silver and 16 bronze.

Congratulations to the @SpecialOlympics Indian Contingent for a historic performance @WorldGamesAD and achieving the 3rd rank.

The nation is proud of you all!



A fabulous show, 🇮🇳 won a total of 368 medals with 85 Golds.#SpecialOlympicsWorldGames2019 pic.twitter.com/FMk7WyFENb — Chowkidar Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) March 21, 2019

So proud of the achievements of our athletes at the #SpecialOlympicsWorldGames2019 with a phenomenal 368 medals including 85 golds. Many congratulations to each and every player and support staff. pic.twitter.com/rYB7ic0m6E — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 22, 2019

In cycling, the Indians won 11 gold, 14 silver and 20 bronze to total 45 medals, while the country's track and field athletes returned with 39 medals - 5 gold, 24 silver and 10 bronze.