India wins rich haul of medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games

By Pti
India returned with 368 medals, including 85 gold, at the Special Olympics World Summer Games (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi, March 22: India returned with 368 medals, including 85 gold, at the Special Olympics World Summer Games which was held at Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21.

The Indian team of 284 athletes also clinched 154 silver and 129 bronze medals in its highly successful campaign at the prestigious event.

Indian powerlifters bagged the maximum number of medals - 20 gold, 33 silver and 43 bronze. Roller Skating earned India 49 medals - 13 gold, 20 silver and 16 bronze.

In cycling, the Indians won 11 gold, 14 silver and 20 bronze to total 45 medals, while the country's track and field athletes returned with 39 medals - 5 gold, 24 silver and 10 bronze.

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
