Indian flyweight star Kantharaj Agasa makes ONE debut at ‘FULL BLAST'

Now that ONE: EMPOWER has been postponed due to the current COVID-19 situation, ONE Championship will air the tape-delayed ONE: FULL BLAST in its place - and Agasa will be featured in the night's co-main event.

The Indian star will take on "The Hunter" Xie Wei at ONE: FULL BLAST, which airs next Friday (May 28).

He enters the organization with an 11-2 record, having beaten the likes of fellow ONE Championship standout Roshan Mainam on two separate occasions - once by decision and once by guillotine choke in 81 seconds.

That in itself is a feat as Mainam is dangerous on the canvas, having scored three submission victories in a row when he first joined ONE Championship.

"Kannadiga" trains out of Indian Combat Sports Academy in Bangalore and will be looking to smash his promotional debut against Xie.

Xie last competed at ONE: COLLISION COURSE in December 2020, where he scored a TKO of Cambodia's Chan Rothana.

Capping off the action is a ONE Super Series Muay Thai bantamweight battle between #1-ranked contender Saemapetch Fairtex and #3-ranked "Left Meteorite" Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai.

The two were supposed to meet in the finals of the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament last year, but the Fairtex athlete had to pull out due to injury.

Now's the chance for both men to see who the rightful owner of the #1 spot in the division is - and perhaps the next challenger for ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

Full Card For ONE: FULL BLAST

• Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

• Kantharaj Agasa vs. Xie Wei (mixed martial arts - flyweight)

• Santino Verbeek vs. Miles Simson (kickboxing - welterweight)

• Ahmed Faress vs. Edward Kelly (mixed martial arts - featherweight)

• Anthony Do vs. Liang Hui (mixed martial arts - catchweight of 57.7 kilograms)

Source: Media Release