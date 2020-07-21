Indian paddler Sathiyan signs for Polish Superliga team

The 27-year old paddler had earlier this year signed to play for Okayama Rivets in the Japanese T-League. He is likely to play 12 matches in the Japanese league. The Polish league is expected to commence in September.

"I want to use the time efficiently for more match practice when I am in Europe, so I signed the deal," Sathian told PTI after sharing the news on his twitter page.

"I will be playing very less matches in Poland, probably around four or five. Japanese league won't be held when there are Pro Tours in Europe. Japan league is not all through the year and it is also the same in Polish league, it is also in bunches, three or four matches in one week," the Chennai-based player added.

The world number 32 is expecting quality of the competition during the league. "I will be there only for two weeks. It will be a good stint as the competition is good in the Polish Superliga. There are a lot of top players in Poland, there are a lot of Asians. And the competition is very high there.

"I thought I could use the opportunity well when I got an offer. I have already played once a couple of years back and that's the reason I chose to play," Sathiyan added.

"I will make sure that the scheduling is in such a way that when I am in Japan I will play in the league. Japan will be the top priority definitely. When I am not playing in Japan or when I am in Europe for Pro Tour instead of travelling so much I can be in Europe and can play matches in Poland," he signed off.