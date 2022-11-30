Indian Sports: PT Usha set to be the new IOA chief, top sportspersons react to her election

The inclusivity of the games in India has been rising as the days progress and various of India's top sportspersons have hailed her and say this is a big step forward.

Khel Ratna awardee Achanta Sharath Kamal, on Wednesday, hailed PT Usha's election as the new Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, saying her elevation to the zenith of the IOA committee was the best thing to have happened to the country's sports administration.

With no other contestants in the poll, PT Usha will be officially get elected as the President of IOA. She will take over her new duties on December 10 and becomes the first female holder of that prestigious post. She will also become the first ever medallist to reach the top of the apex body of Indian sports.

"It's really great that PT Usha, a woman sports icon of the nation for many years, is being elected as the next IOA president. With Usha as the IOA chief, India will get more medals at international events including Olympics," Sharath Kamal told PTI hours before receiving the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

"This is the best thing that could have happened to Indian sports administration in recent times." The veteran paddler, who is also the vice-president of the recently-formed Athletes' Commission of the IOA, is expecting a lot of positive changes in the country's sports administration in the coming days," he added.

He said he was doubly delighted for Usha's election as not only she is a top sportsperson but she is a woman as well. He asserted his belief in Usha that the 58-year-old will be able to elevate Indian sports to a new level in the coming future.

Arjuna Awardee Paralympian and former world champion Manasi Joshi said, "She (Usha) is aware of sports administration in India and has a lot of experience. She has great stature and credibility. This will only benefit the IOA and Indian sports in the long run.

"She is training young athletes, she understands the problems of sportspersons and I am sure she will work towards their upliftment. I feel proud that both the Olympics and Paralympics are now headed by two iconic sportspersons with Deepa Malik as the PCI president."

Shuttler HS Prannoy, who also received Arjuna Award on Wednesday said that the decision was right as PT Usha will be able to take Indian sports into the 'right direction.'

Another Arjuna awardee, shooter Elavenil Valarivan feels Usha can set a new benchmark in the Indian sports administration.

Chess Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnandhaa, one of the Arjuna award recipients, also heaped praises on the decision saying, "It's really good for Indian sports that top sportspersons are being considered for the top job."

PT Usha was born in Payyoli, a coastal village in the Kozhikode district of Kerala. She has won 4 Asian gold medals for India. She won the Padma Shri award in 1985 and is often called as the "Queen of Indian track and field."