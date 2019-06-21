International Yoga Day 2019: Sportspersons perform Yoga, encourage fans to take it up for a healthy life

|
Chris Gayle
Veteran West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle shared an image of him doing Yoga. Gayle - who is playing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England - encouraged his followers to perform Yoga.
VVS Laxman
Former India cricketer VVS Laxman took to his Twitter handle to post his image in which he could be seen doing Yoga. "Yoga & meditation helps in being in the moment. Let us make Yoga a part of our lives #YogaDay2019," he wrote.
Jhulan Goswami
Former India women's cricket team captain and legendary pace bowler Jhulan Goswami tweeted an image in which she could be seen performing Yoga with her teammates.
Yogeshwar Dutt
Two-time Olympic medallist Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt also shared an image of himself doing Yoga and also explained the importance of it.
Virender Sehwag
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag also shared image of himself doing Yoga and he too highlighted the importance of it.
Kabaddi players perform unique Aerial Yoga
The sheer experience of a novel form of exercise in Ahmedabad caught attention on the occasion of Yoga Day. Pro Kabbadi League's team, Gujarat Fortune Giants' (GFG) players were introduced to aerial yoga by Gopi Trivedi.
Gujarat Fortunegiant players perform Yoga
Enterprising with Biorhythm Antigravity studio, Gopi wished the group wellbeing and started with meditation. Later, this session extended into practicing a few traditional yoga poses for a total body workout of the players.
Understanding its focus and putting thought to imbibe this in their daily fitness regime were team players Sachin Tanwar, Sonu Gahlawat, Lalit Chaudhary, Ruturaj Koravi, Vinod Kumar, Amit Kharb, Sonu Jaglan, Sumit Malik, Ankit Bhainswal and Gurvinder Singh.
PV Sindhu
Olympic silver-medallist badminton player PV Sindhu too shared a post on her Twitter handle talking about the importance of Yoga in an athlete's life.