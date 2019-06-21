English

International Yoga Day 2019: Sportspersons perform Yoga, encourage fans to take it up for a healthy life

International Yoga Day 2019: Sportspersons perform Yoga, encourage fans to take it up for a healthy life

New Delhi, June 21: The fifth International Day of Yoga was Friday (June 21) observed across the globe as people from all walks of life showed the importance of Yoga in their daily lives.

People gathered in parks, stadiums, schools and other public places to perform the ancient Indian practice to keep body and mind healthy. Huge arrangements were in India by the central and state governments for the common public to join the politicians and celebrities and perform Yoga.

People and organisations took to their social media handles and shared their images of performing Yoga and even encouraged others to perform Yoga to feel its benefits.

Sportspersons also joined in sharing their images of performing Yoga and promoting the message of International Day of Yoga.

Here's how some sportspersons celebrated the International Yoga Day:

Chris Gayle

Veteran West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle shared an image of him doing Yoga. Gayle - who is playing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England - encouraged his followers to perform Yoga.

VVS Laxman

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman took to his Twitter handle to post his image in which he could be seen doing Yoga. "Yoga & meditation helps in being in the moment. Let us make Yoga a part of our lives #YogaDay2019," he wrote.

Jhulan Goswami

Former India women's cricket team captain and legendary pace bowler Jhulan Goswami tweeted an image in which she could be seen performing Yoga with her teammates.

Yogeshwar Dutt

Two-time Olympic medallist Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt also shared an image of himself doing Yoga and also explained the importance of it.

Virender Sehwag

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag also shared image of himself doing Yoga and he too highlighted the importance of it.

Kabaddi players perform unique Aerial Yoga

Kabaddi players perform unique Aerial Yoga

The sheer experience of a novel form of exercise in Ahmedabad caught attention on the occasion of Yoga Day. Pro Kabbadi League's team, Gujarat Fortune Giants' (GFG) players were introduced to aerial yoga by Gopi Trivedi.

Gujarat Fortunegiant players perform Yoga

Gujarat Fortunegiant players perform Yoga

Enterprising with Biorhythm Antigravity studio, Gopi wished the group wellbeing and started with meditation. Later, this session extended into practicing a few traditional yoga poses for a total body workout of the players.

Understanding its focus and putting thought to imbibe this in their daily fitness regime were team players Sachin Tanwar, Sonu Gahlawat, Lalit Chaudhary, Ruturaj Koravi, Vinod Kumar, Amit Kharb, Sonu Jaglan, Sumit Malik, Ankit Bhainswal and Gurvinder Singh.

PV Sindhu

Olympic silver-medallist badminton player PV Sindhu too shared a post on her Twitter handle talking about the importance of Yoga in an athlete's life.

Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 18:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019

