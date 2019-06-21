International Yoga Day 2019: Sportspersons perform Yoga, encourage fans to take it up for a healthy life

New Delhi, June 21: The fifth International Day of Yoga was Friday (June 21) observed across the globe as people from all walks of life showed the importance of Yoga in their daily lives.

People gathered in parks, stadiums, schools and other public places to perform the ancient Indian practice to keep body and mind healthy. Huge arrangements were in India by the central and state governments for the common public to join the politicians and celebrities and perform Yoga.

People and organisations took to their social media handles and shared their images of performing Yoga and even encouraged others to perform Yoga to feel its benefits.

Sportspersons also joined in sharing their images of performing Yoga and promoting the message of International Day of Yoga.

Here's how some sportspersons celebrated the International Yoga Day:

#Yogaday2019 https://t.co/6DT6yUEQyk pic.twitter.com/9fKq3zR7ty — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) June 21, 2019 Chris Gayle Veteran West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle shared an image of him doing Yoga. Gayle - who is playing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England - encouraged his followers to perform Yoga. Yoga & meditation helps in being in the moment. Let us make Yoga a part of our lives #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/U8SHCHyKrJ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 21, 2019 VVS Laxman Former India cricketer VVS Laxman took to his Twitter handle to post his image in which he could be seen doing Yoga. "Yoga & meditation helps in being in the moment. Let us make Yoga a part of our lives #YogaDay2019," he wrote. #HappyInternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/NWW4MjPMcR — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) June 21, 2019 Jhulan Goswami Former India women's cricket team captain and legendary pace bowler Jhulan Goswami tweeted an image in which she could be seen performing Yoga with her teammates. योग सिर्फ एक कसरत नहीं है, यह अपने आप पर काम करने जैसा है। #InternationalYogaDay #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/drIAyT1aox — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) June 21, 2019 Yogeshwar Dutt Two-time Olympic medallist Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt also shared an image of himself doing Yoga and also explained the importance of it. Yoga Se Hi Hoga #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/5UXyDo7p2z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2019 Virender Sehwag Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag also shared image of himself doing Yoga and he too highlighted the importance of it. Kabaddi players perform unique Aerial Yoga The sheer experience of a novel form of exercise in Ahmedabad caught attention on the occasion of Yoga Day. Pro Kabbadi League's team, Gujarat Fortune Giants' (GFG) players were introduced to aerial yoga by Gopi Trivedi. Gujarat Fortunegiant players perform Yoga Enterprising with Biorhythm Antigravity studio, Gopi wished the group wellbeing and started with meditation. Later, this session extended into practicing a few traditional yoga poses for a total body workout of the players. Understanding its focus and putting thought to imbibe this in their daily fitness regime were team players Sachin Tanwar, Sonu Gahlawat, Lalit Chaudhary, Ruturaj Koravi, Vinod Kumar, Amit Kharb, Sonu Jaglan, Sumit Malik, Ankit Bhainswal and Gurvinder Singh. YOGA

A way of connecting your body to the soul. Happy international yoga day 🧘‍♀️ #worldyogaday#mindbodysoul#🧘‍♀️ @ Hyderabad https://t.co/Qi6PvxVghC — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) June 21, 2019 PV Sindhu Olympic silver-medallist badminton player PV Sindhu too shared a post on her Twitter handle talking about the importance of Yoga in an athlete's life.