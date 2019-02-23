English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISSF World Cup: Apurvi Chandela breaks world record, wins gold

By
Indias Apurvi Chandela won the gold with world record in womens 10M air pistol
India's Apurvi Chandela won the gold with world record in women's 10M air pistol

New Delhi, February 23: India's Apurvi Chandela shattered the world record on her way to the gold medal in women's 10m air rifle event at the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday (February 23).

The Indian shot an astonishing 252.9 to win the top prize on day one of the competitions at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. China's Ruozhu Zhao bagged silver with 251.8, while another Chinese Xu Hong (230.4) finished the tournament's first final with a bronze.

Such was Chandela's dominance in the eight-women final that she finished the event a staggering 1.1 points ahead of the silver medallist.

Chandela, who had secured a Tokyo Olympic quota in the last World Championships, was fourth in the qualifications with 629.3.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 17:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 23, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue