Jaipur Polo Team Clinches BM Birla Cup With 6-5 Victory Over Dynamix Achievers In A Thrilling Final

The Jaipur Polo Team secured their second trophy of the season by narrowly defeating Dynamix Achievers 6-5 in a thrilling BM Birla Cup final at the Rajasthan Polo Club. The match, held on Sunday, saw HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur and Lance Watson each score twice, leading their team to a memorable victory.
Both teams were evenly matched from the start, with the first chukker ending in a 1-1 tie. Vandit Golecha scored for Jaipur, while Shivangi Jai Singh found the net for Dynamix. In the second chukker, Dynamix took control with two goals from Daniel Otamendi, showcasing their attacking prowess.
Dynamix continued their dominance in the third chukker. Otamendi completed his hat-trick and Shivangi Singh added another goal, giving them a 5-2 lead. However, Jaipur was not ready to concede defeat and began an impressive comeback in the fourth chukker.
Devvrat Singh Jhalamand initiated Jaipur's resurgence with a goal. This was followed by two crucial goals from Sawai Padmanabh Singh, bringing the score to 5-5 by the end of the fourth chukker. The home team had successfully turned the tide in their favour.
The match extended into a decisive fifth chukker. It was Lance Watson who delivered the winning blow in the third minute by scoring the only goal of this period. His effort ensured that Jaipur emerged victorious in this closely contested encounter.
The thrilling match will be remembered by fans for its intense competition and dramatic turnaround. Both teams displayed exceptional skill and determination throughout, making it a memorable event at the Rajasthan Polo Club.