Harden makes NBA history on debut for Brooklyn Nets

Los Angeles, January 17: James Harden made NBA history in his first game for the Brooklyn Nets, who held on beat to the Orlando Magic 122-115.
Harden landed in Brooklyn on Thursday (January 14) to join fellow All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving following a blockbuster trade with the Houston Rockets.
Former MVP Harden did not disappoint on debut for the Nets on Saturday after becoming the first player in NBA history to post a 30-point triple-double in his bow for a new team.
Harden – an eight-time All-Star – finished with 32 points, a franchise-record 14 assists, 12 rebounds and four steals for championship contenders the Nets.
James Harden with a franchise record FOURTEEN assists in his Nets debutpic.twitter.com/2JEoSqGHuj— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 17, 2021
Durant, who has reunited with former Oklahoma City Thunder team-mate Harden, led the way with a game-high 42 points as the Nets improved to 8-6 following a third consecutive win.
Two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP Durant also made franchise history for most consecutive 25-plus point games with nine.
K D pic.twitter.com/vk4CNslwgd— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 17, 2021
