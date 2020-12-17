Harden clarity would be beneficial for everybody – Rockets coach Silas

Harden reportedly wants to be traded to either the Philadelphia 76ers or Eastern Conference rivals the Brooklyn Nets.

After returning to the floor for the Rockets in Tuesday's 112-98 preseason win against the San Antonio Spurs, Harden fronted the media on Wednesday (December 16) and did not directly answer questions regarding his apparent desire to leave Houston.

"Right now, I'm just focused on being here," former NBA MVP Harden – who posted 12 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes against the Spurs, told reporters midweek.

Harden continues to dominate headlines and first-year Rockets coach Silas was forced to address more questions about the eight-time All-Star during his news conference.

"If we exactly knew kind of where his head was at, I think it would be good for everybody," Silas said.

"But we're dealing with reality, which is things change on a day-to-day basis, things change on a game-to-game basis.

"As I said before, my job is to coach this basketball team and make sure these guys are put in the right positions.

"Part of that is the spirit of the group, and I think the spirit of the group, especially based on the game last night, is pretty good."

In 2019-20, points scored by Harden and points scored off his assists averaged 52.4 per game. It followed 53.9 in 2018-19, 51.3 in 2017-18 and 56 the season previous.

That marked four successive seasons with 50-plus points per game created, tying Oscar Robertson (1963-64 to 1966-67) for the longest streak in NBA history.

Harden averaged 34.3 points, 7.5 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Rockets, who lost in the Western Conference semi-finals at Walt Disney World Resort.

The Rockets open their 2020-21 season against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 23.