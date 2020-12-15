Harden returns to Rockets practice as Silas has 'good conversation' amid trade rumours

Harden took part in his first practice session on Monday (December 14), having missed the start of training camp following reports the former NBA MVP wants to be traded.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets are reportedly Harden's most desired destinations, despite the Rockets acquiring John Wall in a trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards.

But first-year coach Silas told reporters: "You can ask him about his commitment and all that sort of thing. But we had a good conversation.

"He was locked in. He was asking good questions. He was bringing up good points. We had a good discussion."

In 2019-20, points scored by Harden and points scored off his assists averaged 52.4 per game. It followed 53.9 in 2018-19, 51.3 in 2017-18 and 56 the season previous.

That marked four successive seasons with 50-plus points per game created, tying Oscar Robertson (1963-64 to 1966-67) for the longest streak in NBA history.

Harden averaged 34.3 points, 7.5 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Rockets, who lost in the Western Conference semi-finals at Walt Disney World Resort.

"We talked basketball," Silas said. "I'm a basketball coach, and he's a basketball player. We talked hoop today. As far as his commitment to what we're doing basketball-wise, he was right there.

"As far as the rumours and all the other stuff I can't speak to, again, that's another question you'll have to ask of him."

The Rockets open their 2020-21 season against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 23.