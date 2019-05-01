English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

NBA: Harden 'bleeding from the eye' but returns against Warriors

By Opta
Harden-James-USNews-043019-ftr-getty
James Harden

Los Angeles, May 1: Houston Rockets star James Harden suffered an eye injury which briefly forced him to leave Tuesday's Game-2 Western Conference semi-final showdown with the Golden State Warriors.

Harden was attempting to rebound his missed layup attempt about midway through the first quarter when Draymond Green made contact with the reigning NBA MVP's face.

Rockets guard Harden stayed down for several moments before walking off the floor and back to the locker room at Oracle Arena.

Houston head coach Mike D'Antoni told TNT that Harden was "bleeding from the eye" when he left the court.

Harden was diagnosed with a cut on his left eye. He eventually returned to the Rockets' bench and re-entered the game with eight minutes remaining in the second period.

He had 12 points at half-time. Harden scored 35 points in the Rockets' 104-100 loss in Game 1.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: TOT 0 - 1 AJA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 9:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 1, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue