Jazz trade Joe Ingles to Trail Blazers, get Alexander-Walker in three-team deal

According to ESPN, the Jazz also sent Elijah Hughes to Portland and will receive Juancho Hernangomez from the San Antonio Spurs. Both teams got second-round picks from Utah in addition.

Tomas Satoransky, who landed with the Trail Blazers after C.J. McCollum was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, joins the Spurs as part of the deal.

The Jazz will hope Alexander-Walker can fill the gap left by the season-ending ACL injury Ingles, 34, suffered last month.

Last year's Sixth Man of the Year runner-up has been an important role player for Utah and last week assured he would return to playing after undergoing knee surgery.

Alexander-Walker, a promising third-year guard, is averaging 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists this season.