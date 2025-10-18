More sports Joel Embiid Thrilled To Return To Philadelphia 76ers After Knee Surgery Joel Embiid made a successful return to the Philadelphia 76ers after knee surgery, scoring 14 points in a preseason victory. His presence boosted team morale and performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 17:51 [IST]

Joel Embiid expressed his joy at being back on the basketball court after a long absence due to knee surgery. The Philadelphia 76ers secured a 126-110 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves' reserves in their final preseason game. This win marked their first after three consecutive losses. Embiid's return was a significant boost for the team, as he played for the first time in nearly eight months following arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Embiid contributed 14 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists during his 19 minutes on the court. He made five of his ten shots and successfully converted both free throws. Reflecting on his return, Embiid said, "I don't want to really think about the past. I'm just in a good space mentally, physically. I'm just happy to touch the basketball and be able to play basketball and do what I love."

Last season, Embiid only participated in 19 games, averaging 23.8 points per game. His frequent injuries hindered any momentum he could build. In this game, Tyrese Maxey led the scoring for the 76ers with 27 points. V.J. Edgecombe added 26 points, while Quentin Grimes scored 22 in his preseason debut.

Maxey was particularly thrilled about Embiid's return, noting how much it meant to him personally and to the team. "I think the biggest thing that I felt was just joy," Maxey shared. "The first thing I asked him before we went out there, I was like, 'Hey, are you excited?' He was like, 'Man, I'm so excited just to be out there to play.' So, I'm happy for him."

The game highlighted not only Embiid's successful return but also showcased strong performances from other key players like Maxey and Edgecombe. Their contributions were crucial in securing this preseason victory and setting a positive tone for the upcoming season.

As Embiid continues to recover fully and regain his form, his presence is expected to be pivotal for the team's success moving forward. The enthusiasm surrounding his return reflects both personal triumph over adversity and optimism for what lies ahead for the Philadelphia 76ers this season.