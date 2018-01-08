Johnson says driving 'big key' to Tournament of Champions win

Hawaii, January 8: World number one Dustin Johnson said his driving was the "big key" in his eight-shot win at the Tournament of Champions on Sunday (January 7).

Johnson started the final round with a two-shot lead, but by the back nine he was already up six. He went on to win by eight shots over Jon Rahm at 24 under.

"Well, I knew I was playing well and it's a golf course that I'm really comfortable on," Johnson said after his round.

"After China, where I struggled a little bit on Sunday, I didn't want that to happen again. So even when I made the turn, I think I was at 20 under, I told myself my goal was to get it to 25.

"So I kind of just kept the pedal down making the turn and played really well going on the back side, too."

With the win @Sentry_TOC, @DJohnsonPGA has now won in each of his first 11 seasons on TOUR. pic.twitter.com/BaMHfdgzYR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 8, 2018

Despite playing just twice since last season's Tour Championship, Johnson looked sharp tee-to-green this week in Hawaii.

He attributed some of his success to the newest addition to his bag.

"I played really well all week. I really felt like I drove it well," Johnson said. "I put the new M4 driver in play this week and I drove it really straight. I don't think I ever hit one bad drive all week. So for me that was the big key this week, is driving. I drove it really well."

An early win always bodes well for the rest of the season, and Johnson is pleased with his game, though he did point out some necessary improvements moving forward.

" in a good frame of mind. Obviously I got off to a great start, and I want to keep it going, so I still got a lot of work to do," Johnson said.

"I feel like I can still improve a lot throughout the bag. And with the iron game, it wasn't as sharp as I would like it to be, but it's definitely, everything's going in the right direction."

Source: OPTA