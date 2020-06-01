Jon Jones says he's giving up UFC title amid pay dispute

Jones, 32, was seemingly nearing a fight with heavyweight Francis Ngannou before saying UFC did not want to pay him enough.

UFC president Dana White accused Jones of wanting what Deontay Wilder was paid for his WBC heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury.

Asked on Sunday (May 31) if he was revoking his title, Jones replied to a Twitter user: "Yes."

"To the light heavyweight title Veni, vidi, vici," he wrote, a Latin phrase meaning I came, I saw, I conquered.

Jones (26-1) last fought in February, beating Dominick Reyes to defend his UFC title.