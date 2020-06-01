English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Jon Jones says he's giving up UFC title amid pay dispute

By Dejan Kalinic

Los Angeles, June 1: Jon Jones said he was giving up his UFC light heavyweight championship amid a pay dispute.

Jones, 32, was seemingly nearing a fight with heavyweight Francis Ngannou before saying UFC did not want to pay him enough.

UFC president Dana White accused Jones of wanting what Deontay Wilder was paid for his WBC heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury.

Asked on Sunday (May 31) if he was revoking his title, Jones replied to a Twitter user: "Yes."

"To the light heavyweight title Veni, vidi, vici," he wrote, a Latin phrase meaning I came, I saw, I conquered.

Jones (26-1) last fought in February, beating Dominick Reyes to defend his UFC title.

More JON JONES News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 1, 2020, 10:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue