Jonathan Di Bella Reflects On His Victory Over Prajanchai To Unify The ONE Strawweight Kickboxing Crown By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 12:41 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Jonathan Di Bella has silenced all doubters and erased the controversy from their first encounter by becoming the undisputed ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 36 on 4 October.

The 29-year-old Italian-Canadian from Team Di Bella Kickboxing delivered a career-defining performance in the five-round thriller, unifying the title in the main event and earning a massive US$50,000 performance bonus for his work.

Di Bella's attacks were crisp, fast, and damaging throughout the bout as he overwhelmed the Thai legend. The new undisputed ONE World Champion revealed he knew exactly what his opponent would bring but was surprised by how effectively his attacks landed.

"Nothing surprised me. I knew what he was going to do. I was surprised that I landed a lot of clean low kicks, calf kicks, because he knows me already-I throw a lot of that-and I'm surprised he was not defending that well," Di Bella said.

"He looked hurt from them. And yeah, it just surprised me that I was landing clean shots all the time. I listened to my team. They told me to go to the body with punches, and I hurt him right away."

The victory represents redemption for Di Bella, who many observers believed had won their first encounter despite the judges' scorecards. Since that controversial loss handed him his first professional defeat, he worked his way back by defeating Rui Botelho and dominating legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to claim the interim title.

Despite his dominant performance and career-best showing, Di Bella remains focused on continuous improvement. The newly crowned undisputed champion knows that staying at the top requires constant evolution and refuses to rest on his accomplishments.

"You always have to get better. In every fight, you have to get better. There's never a perfect performance, you always have to get better. It feels great, you know? Undisputed - that's what the main goal is. That's what we all want, and I got it here tonight," Di Bella said.