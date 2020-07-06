English
UFC 251: Masvidal to face Usman for welterweight tile on six days' notice

By Tom Webber

Las Vegas, July 6: Jorge Masvidal will get his first title shot against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 on six days' notice as a late replacement for Gilbert Burns.

Masvidal, who claimed the one-off BMF title by defeating Nate Diaz last November, stepped in after Burns was forced to withdraw from the first main event at 'Fight Island' in Abu Dhabi due to contracting coronavirus.

The 35-year-old American reportedly passed his COVID-19 test in Las Vegas and will fly out the United Arab Emirates on Monday (July 6).

Masvidal has recently been critical of UFC for the amount it pays fighters and aired a number of grievances on social media after Burns was given the Usman fight.

However, with Burns having been deemed unfit to enter to Octagon, the organisation turned to Masvidal to keep its main event alive.

Masvidal has won his past three fights to improve to a 35-13 record in mixed martial arts.

Usman is 16-1 after defeating Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington in his two most recent bouts. His only defeat came in his second professional fight in May 2013.

Monday, July 6, 2020, 15:20 [IST]
