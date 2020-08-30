Ramirez eyes Taylor after defending WBC and WBO titles against Postol

The duo had two different fight dates cancelled previously due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but it was third time lucky for Ramirez as the champion edged Postol inside the MGM Grand's bubble on Saturday (August 29).

In a far from easy bout, judges scored the fight 114-114, 115-113 and 116-112 in favour of American Ramirez, who improved to 26-0.

Postol (31-3) caused some problems for Ramirez but the 36-year-old Ukrainian was unable to do enough for victory.

It was Ramirez's first fight since his TKO of Maurice Hooker in 2019 and the American lamented the absence of fans amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"I guess I work off the crowd, a spark and motivation that's bigger than myself," Ramirez said.

"I felt like I was in a sparring session. But we live and learn. I'm just happy I got the win. And it's been a long training camp, I was kind of burned out a little bit mentally, too."

There were more than just titles at stake for Ramirez against Postol in Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old is now eyeing a unification showdown against IBF and WBA holder Josh Taylor (16-0).

Ramirez added: "I need to go back to what I do best, being myself. I think I can show more. When I come across Josh Taylor, I'm gonna show it."